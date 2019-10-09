Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 180

Welcome to the 180th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This photo was taken inside the Markthal (Market Hall) in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This building provides an indoor market, where you can find a great variety of foods, interesting restaurants and living space! The gigantic curved space created by the arching structure also functions as an apartment building! Imagine living above and around the market and going for some quick, fresh food within steps from your front door!
- Nicole kicks off the week with a great shoppe in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme: it really gives me the feeling of taking us back to the days of Dickens!
- Sarah focus on a very popular part of groceries in her post in By Sarah! Those cheeses look amazing and make me want to get a taste of them!
- The town of Chabanais is well-represented in this week’s contribution in theOnlyD800intheHameau; those colors are simply stunning!
- A wonderful trip takes us to the market in Bangkok with a lovely photo in Take a Walk… and Discover!
- There’s a lot of truth in the post in Don’t Hold Your Breath: there’s nothing like getting fresh fruits and vegetables right from the farm to the market, as is evident in Kenya!
- Na’ama proves that children’s words ring true in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: a salad is just not a salad without a good variety of colors!
- Diane shares a wonderful comparison on grocery costs in her post in pensivity101: I like the idea of getting fresher food for less!
- Maria clearly enjoys visiting food markets, such as in Budapest and Barcelona, as we can see in Kamerapromenader; wonderful color on those wares!
- In a fantastic post in Life Amazing we get to enjoy some of the traditional markets in Turkey; they look stunning!
- Elizabatz takes us to La Merced market in Mexico City in Albatz Travel Adventures; the variety of the offerings is truly amazing!
- Jase may be seeing vapor trails, but the post in Proscenium is really cool, as long as we get from the farm to the kitchen!
- Brian always has a wonderful outlook on the world around him in his posts in bushboys world; I urge you to go check out his post and find the funnies!
- Jackie takes us to a fancy market in Toronto in her post in Junk Boat Travels, where the food looks good enough to eat!
- Woolly reminds us of those wonderful shopping carts, where each wheel wants to go in a different direction, in a lovely post in Woolly Muses; pass me the watermelon please!
- Cath takes us to some wonderful markets in her blog, Cath’s Camera! I’m definitely partial to the Parisian market!
- Eric shares an amazing view of the market in his post in Up North, as this Peruvian market has a charm all of its own!
- Cee shares some magnificent shots of stunning groceries in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges! Awesome variety!
- Deb has the absolutely freshest produce in her post in Twenty-Four, and it looks ready to pick!
- Olga has an eye for some of the more unusual produce that we get this time of year in Stuff and what if…; those gourds are cool, but the chanterelle is tops!
- Teressa brings a model into her photos in another lovely post in Another LQQK; fantastic trip to the grocery store!
- The posts in iball round the world are alway of great locations, and the Marché Bastille in Paris is no exception! And to provide some great contrast, the second market in iball around the world is in India; it’s great to see both the similarities and differences!
- David takes the approach of groceries past in a gorgeous photo in his post in David M’s Photoblog; the abandonment of this store gives an eerie feeling…
- The spirit of the season is reflected in another fantastic post in Beautiful Photographs; Halloween looks pretty interesting!
- Yes, there are times that the groceries can wait, as we see in Land of Images; time to get the pot of gold first!
- Susan captures one of those great moments in her post in Musin’ with Susan; it’s quintessential shopping at the market! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
- Robert brings us a stunning set of night photos in Photo Roberts Blog, as he visits the market in Hamburg at night.
- That tomato blew my mind in a great post in Chateaux des Fleurs; even for beefsteak tomatoes, that one is a giant!
- Sometimes what catches the eye is just perfect, which we see in Heart 2 Heart; that is a great market display!
- This week’s photo shared in sgeoil is one of those images that really paints a picture and brings it all together as a unified composition. Well done!
- Of course, I had to laugh reading the awesome post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0! Now, I know what Grandma Friendly groceries are!
- Debbie has the most interesting travel destinations, as we can see in Travel with Intent! Zanzibar has a fantastic market and it made me smile to see where Superbowl shirts wind up!
- Tatiana provides us with a magnificent exploration of markets in Mexico in her blog Travelways; the colors and experience of being there come across wonderfully!
- I love the market we get to see in the lovely post in A Day in the Life, as I could see myself picking up a lot of products there!
