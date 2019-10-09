Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 180

Welcome to the 180th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you very much for a great array of groceries from all over the world! I was not surprised by the variety that you brought to this theme, as I’ve experienced a lot of the amazing locations that all of you have covered in your travels!! It really brightened my mood to see your photos and narratives and there were some extremely funny posts among the contributions!!

Hope you’re already having fun with this week’s theme!

Here are some more groceries…

The Markthal

This photo was taken inside the Markthal (Market Hall) in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This building provides an indoor market, where you can find a great variety of foods, interesting restaurants and living space! The gigantic curved space created by the arching structure also functions as an apartment building! Imagine living above and around the market and going for some quick, fresh food within steps from your front door!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...