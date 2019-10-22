Welcome to week 183 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Last week’s round up will arrive tomorrow, as I’ve been focused on family over the weekend due to my father-in-law, Bob, passing away on Friday night.

In memory of Bob, I’ve selected the theme of Sunset for this week. As we celebrate a life filled with service to family, country and community, there’s also the beauty that surrounds us. Bob enjoyed the beach and ocean, so this is one image that made me think of him right away.

For this challenge, please share your favorite sunset moments, whether they are at the beach, at the city or over the mountains. I’m very much looking forward to seeing your images here.

Here’s a sunset at the beach…

Sunset at the Beach

This shot was at the end of a day of photography on a cold January day, where we got a great selection of shots at various beaches, some covered with snow and some pristine like this one…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Enjoy your sunsets and live each day to its fullest!

