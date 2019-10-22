Welcome to week 183 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Last week’s round up will arrive tomorrow, as I’ve been focused on family over the weekend due to my father-in-law, Bob, passing away on Friday night.
In memory of Bob, I’ve selected the theme of Sunset for this week. As we celebrate a life filled with service to family, country and community, there’s also the beauty that surrounds us. Bob enjoyed the beach and ocean, so this is one image that made me think of him right away.
For this challenge, please share your favorite sunset moments, whether they are at the beach, at the city or over the mountains. I’m very much looking forward to seeing your images here.
Here’s a sunset at the beach…
This shot was at the end of a day of photography on a cold January day, where we got a great selection of shots at various beaches, some covered with snow and some pristine like this one…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Enjoy your sunsets and live each day to its fullest!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
44 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sunset”
Your image is quite magical Frank
Got in early for this one
http://bushboy.blog/2019/10/22/sunset-through-the-tree/
Nice one, Brian!
Stunning!
A beautiful tribute for Bob. Sending condolences on your family’s loss.
Thank you kindly, Teressa.
I’m so sorry for the loss your family is going through. Keeping all of you in my prayers for comfort.
Beautiful sunset. ❤️
Very nice photo Frank.
Here is my add for the week – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2019/10/22/sunset
My condolences to you and your family.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/10/sunset.html
Your photo is fabulous, my condolences to you.
So very sorry for your loss. May the beauty of the sunset photos you receive bring you and your family peace.
Great subject. Everybody likes sunsets and your picture is gorgeous!
Gorgeous sunset, Frank. My thoughts are with your family at this time of loss.
My condolences. I share two posts in this memorial edition.
A beautiful sunset Frank! Our contribution for this lovely challenge is here:https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/10/22/tanka-where-night-sleeps/
Sigh! Love me some sunset!
Here’s mine:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/10/22/set-the-sun/
Na’ama
My condolences. Lovely photo of the seaside sunset.
Oh Frank, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/10/22/tuesday-photo-challenge-sunset/
A sunset with palms might as well be iconic:) Thanks for hosting!
https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1mu
hi frank, a wonderful idea and picture for your challenge theme, here is my post this week, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-3i1.
greetings robert
Sorry to hear of your loss, Frank. This is a magical sunset!
Frank, sorry to hear about your loss. our condolences and prayers.
i have not joined the challenge in a long time. this is a tribute to your father-in-law. Let’s not forget that every sunset is followed by a sunrise.
here is the shortlink to my entry : https://wp.me/p73yZZ-4bb
So much in one photo, great shot, Frank 😁
I’m a scatterbrain at times; meant to also say, I’m very sorry for your loss, Frank. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
https://penandcam66.wordpress.com/2019/10/23/that-tint-of-golden/