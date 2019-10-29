Welcome to week 184 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! For those looking for last weeks’ round up, I have started working on it, but, as I’m traveling, will be a day late getting all your great posts rounded up.

After a week of magnificent sunsets, I thought that I’d continue with a theme that was allied to last week’s theme in terms of location. When I looked for possible themes, I was surprised that it was available… So this week, your challenge is to find a Coast and share your impressions of it, or simply Coast along in your automobile and enjoy the countryside floating by.

Yes, Coast is one of those words that can be taken into several directions, so feel free to follow any of these directions and let your creative thoughts explore what lies ahead! More than anything, have some fun with the theme! Can’t wait to see your ideas!

Here’s a coastal evening…

Nubble Light at Cape Neddick

This came from a nighttime excursion to Cape Neddick, Maine, where the lighthouse is decorated for the holiday season every year. Using a long exposure, we get a sense of peace across the scene, as the water calms down…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

So, coast along and find your coast moment!

