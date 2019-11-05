Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 184

Welcome to the 184th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You certainly didn’t coast through this week’s challenge! The variety and beauty that you achieved in your coastal photography was certainly amazing and much appreciated. It was a pleasure to read through all of your posts and experience the create effort that you put into them. Thank you all for these wonderful posts!
Here is another coastal moment…
One of the coastal features are the storms that might rage there; the interface between land and water is a playground for the elements that can always be enjoyed (just be careful). On this January day the remnants of the storm caused plenty of action as the ocean bashes these boulders.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah start of this week’s list of contributions with a great view of Nambucca Heads (NSW) in By Sarah; looks like an amazing location!
- Irene takes us to the coast in in her view of Lake Michigan with a wonderful photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine.
- Nicole shares a magnificent coast line view in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; the formations are simply gorgeous!
- Shelley’s cat demonstrates that coasting along is just fine in a truly lovely post in Quaint Revival; I do think that Shelley helped her cat with the writing of the post!
- The awesome post in Land of Images focuses on the movement and shaping of the coast by wind and water.
- Bren’s photo of the Pacific Coastline in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography provides a magnificent mood!
- Jez underscores one of the things that I really enjoy about the coast in his post in Jez Braithwaite: the moods that you find there can vary dramatically!
- Maria’s post in her blog Sagittarius Viking is stunning, not only in the photography, but also her narrative of her experience at the Lost Coast really brings one into the place!
- In a magnificent post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit the shifting sands of Dhanushkodi on the Gulf of Mannar. What a wonderful location!
- The wonderful photos featured in My TravelCSP provide two different moods: many are the tranquil, reflective nature of the coast, while some show its power!
- The rugged Pacific coast north of Sydney in theOnlyD800intheHameau really shows its beauty in the image; the highway that follows the coast had to be an amazing project to build.
- Na’ama reflects on the calmness of the coast in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; gently lapping waves come to shore to comfort those sitting there…
- Diane gives us a taste of home in her post in pensivity101, as the Lincolnshire coast is part of that landscape; gorgeous area!
- Tatiana clearly got to enjoy the Cote d’Azur, as we can see from the wonderful photos in her blog Travelways; the area looks like a must-visit!
- Elizabatz takes us along the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland in a wonderful post in Albatz Travel Adventures; the area is stunning and this post gives a great view of it. The journey continues in a second post in Albatz Travel Adventures, where we visit Slieve League in County Sligo.
- With a gorgeous photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get a magnificent view of a gentle coast line!
- Jase shares a day at the beach with us in a great post in Proscenium; it looks like a lot of fun to play in those waves!
- Maria had to walk close to the coast to get the magnificent photo in her post in Kamerapromenader; it makes me want to visit the Faroe Islands that much more!
- A detour while visiting Split in Croatia allowed Smruti to capture the magnificent view of Kasjuni Beach, which we can see in their post in F2.8_iso100; well worth the detour!
- The coastal areas of New Jersey are wonderful, as we can see in the post in A Day in the Life; looks like a great place for a walk along the beach!
- In a wonderful post in My Camera and I…, we get treated to some stunning coastal views; the Gap is simply stunning!
- In another gorgeous post in Travel with Intent, Debbie takes us all the way to the Shetland Islands; the views are out of this world!
- Indira takes us to some lovely coast lines in another great post in Sharing Thoughts; they look like great places to visit!
- Xenia shows us that Eivor and Pearl are not coasting, as they enjoy the coast in whippetwisdom; wonderful dogs and post!
- Ken is going for a double exposure in his post in Pictures without Film, as he captures the Cornwall coast from a cottage named Coast!
- Sandy reminds us that Winter is coming in her post in Out of my Write Mind; the coast may be clear, so Winter I never fear!
- Viveka takes us to some amazing coastal locations in myguiltypleasures, where we get to enjoy the views!
- David takes us to coasts in Skye, North Wales and Canada in his post in David M’s Photoblog: these are some amazing photos!
- Ed’s coastal views are some beautiful locations in his post in In My Mind’s Eye. I think I recognize one coast; how many can you pinpoint?
- Kammie portrays some fantastic moods in her photos in Nut House Central; they make me want to relax and enjoy those coast lines!
- Alice has another great beach scene in her post in the 59 Club; those cottages look to belong on another coast!
- Aletta contributes another great photo in her post in Now at Home with a beach that is just asking us to relax, lay back and enjoy the day!
- Nandini reflects on some of her favorite coasts in queennandini and shows us several beautiful views!
- Ann-Christine brings us an incredible variety of coastal formations in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; stunning photos!
- Chris features one of the best beaches in the Netherlands in his post in What’s (in) the Picture? Katwijk is a great town!
- Deb shares another gorgeous photo and view in her post in Twenty-Four; that coastline is rugged!
- Susan is once again in Hawaii with a view of Kaanapali beach in her post in Musin’ with Susan: there’s also quite a splash! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; there’s some rather cool variety there!
- The Maine coast is full of stunning vistas; in this week’s contribution in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 we get to see the Cape Elizabeth area.
- Cee brings us several gorgeous coastal images in Cee’s Photo Challenges, which is a fantastic blog!
- Teressa has some fabulous shots of the Oregon coast in her post in Another LQQK; the coast line certainly is very rugged!
- This week’s entry in sgeoil is truly interesting, as the photos are taken at Tow Hill on Haida Gwaii and tell the tale of an ogre and his pet whale…
- In her post in A Pause for Nature, Sanah tells a wonderful coast story that you should enjoy!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 184”
Frank, you captured some magic in this image!
Your photo is gorgeous! Thank you for hosting this challenge, and sharing all the beautiful posts. It is a great source of inspiration! Thank you!