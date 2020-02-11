Welcome to week 199 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’m still wrapping up last week’s round up in between meetings, so it will be later tonight that it appears.

After all this rest, I thought it might be a good idea to get everything moving again, which led me to this week’s theme of Action! There’s always plenty of action around us, so your challenge is to share some of your best captures of that action with all your blogging friends. Of course, as is so often the case with the English language, there are multiple interpretations available to you, so feel free to represent the action of your choosing.

Have fun with this theme! I look forward to seeing your creative output.

Here’s one of my favorite action photos…

Darwin in Action!

Darwin was our first Cardigan Welsh Corgi, and he loved running through water and mud whenever he got the chance. As we were participating in an agility trial next to a small stream, I thought it would be interesting to get a shot of him running through the water. It took a couple of tries to get him lined up just right, which got the above result!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Jump into action and bring out your best shots!

