Welcome to week 185 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I was so enamored with all your wonderful posts on last week’s Coast theme, that I went back to another coastal image to generate this week’s theme of Steep! Part of what attracted me to this theme is that the word can be taken into many directions, while you wait for your tea to steep; as long as the price is not too steep, there will be plenty of room for wandering along the steep cliffs!
I hope that you will enjoy feeding this theme to your creative minds and share whatever steeps with everyone! Have fun with this one!
Here’s a rather steep drop…
This came from a nighttime excursion to Cape Neddick, Maine, where the lighthouse is decorated for the holiday season every year. Using a long exposure, we get a sense of peace across the scene, as the water calms down…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
27 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Steep”
My thoughts for the challenge this week – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2019/11/05/steep/
Here’s mine Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/11/05/tuesday-photo-challenge-steep/
This was one of the deepest and I could have done with an extra two feet in length either on the rope hook or my arm!!!
What a view though! 😍
Here are my 2 cents for this week’s challenge Frank. Sorry for the absence since my last post but the Parkinson’s got in the way a wee bit…
https://studiotionghan.com/2019/11/05/steep-tuesday-photo-challenge/
I missed last week!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/11/steep.html
Beautiful steep cliffs Frank! We’ve gone for a different interpretation this week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/11/05/haibun-wandering-dreams/
I hope that I wasn’t being too cute with this challenge.
Stunning Frank 🙂 https://www.f28iso100.com/2019/08/05/hohenzollern-castle/
What an absolutely gorgeous photo you have for this week.
Here is my entry. Hope you enjoy it 😀
https://ceenphotography.com/2019/11/05/tuesday-photo-friendly-friday-challenges-steep-places-in-oregon/
I might have to double-dip (sorry!!! 😉 ) in this one …
But for now, here’s one:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/11/05/too-steep-to-stand/
Na’ama
La Quebrada Cliff Divers in Acapulco, Mexico, as viewed in the “Fun In Acapulco” 1963 Hollywood movie starring Elvis Presley: http://www.travelways.com/la-quebrada/
Inspiring photo to get us going!
Beautiful cliffs! Love the view!
Love those sharp and steep edges here! Mine is only the steep angle,
https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1o1
Wow! Beautiful picture