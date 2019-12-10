Welcome to week 190 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Wow, wow, wow! You really brought it for last week’s theme of Glow! That was amazing! Thank you very kindly!

Some of your posts provided me with a hint for this week’s theme, leading me to come up with Mist. Of course, Mist is more than just a fog, as it can also be a gentle, diffuse rain, which can provide very interesting light play. Unleash your creative brains and let them play with the theme to come up with those cool ideas that float around!

Have a lot of fun with this theme and make sure that no possible opportunity is missed (yes, I know…punny!)

Here’s a bit of mist on the path ahead…

Monadnock Staircase

I captured this image during an ascent of Mount Monadnock in Southern New Hampshire with my good friend George Fellner. We were looking forward to reaching the peak and getting some wonderful landscape images; however, this mist that we encountered on this staircase was only the beginning! The summit was completely shrouded in clouds, which provided a rather magical experience on the top, but not the views.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t get lost in the mist and may the glow of inspiration guide you through it!

