Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 189

Welcome to the 189th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

I’m blown away by both the volume and incredible creative quality of your responses to the theme of Glow! This has been a banner week for submissions, which made for a bit more reading and commenting, which was a lot of fun! I really enjoyed reading your posts! One of the most fascinating aspects is that there were so many different approaches to the theme. It underscores the power of the human mind!

Thank you all for the effort you put into your posts and the creative outpouring!

Here’s a bit more glow…

Pyroplasm 3x

The glow of fire is one of the most primal glows that we humans experience, as it has brought us further along the evolutionary path and started a revolution in what we might be able to achieve. In this long exposure with motion blur image, I tried to capture that primal power and its creative energy.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...