Welcome to the 189th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I’m blown away by both the volume and incredible creative quality of your responses to the theme of Glow! This has been a banner week for submissions, which made for a bit more reading and commenting, which was a lot of fun! I really enjoyed reading your posts! One of the most fascinating aspects is that there were so many different approaches to the theme. It underscores the power of the human mind!
Thank you all for the effort you put into your posts and the creative outpouring!
Here’s a bit more glow…
The glow of fire is one of the most primal glows that we humans experience, as it has brought us further along the evolutionary path and started a revolution in what we might be able to achieve. In this long exposure with motion blur image, I tried to capture that primal power and its creative energy.
10 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 189”
Great roundup as always, Frank 😁 and some stunning shots in the mix this week 😲
Thank you, Jez! Yes, they are amazing!
Kudos
Wow!
This glow is certainly mesmerizing and just perfectly warm enough for winter 🙂
Thank you, Hammad!
Nothing can beat the glow of fire – totally agree on that…great image and round up!! Thank you so much…
Thank you kindly!
Thanks for putting together that long list. Your Sundays and Mondays must be completely spoken for.
Just my Sunday afternoon and evening…it takes a bit to pull this together 🙂 But very worth it!
Great round up Frank! and this is one great glow you have here!
Teresa