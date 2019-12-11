Khürt's New Challenge Series

One of the frequent contributors to my weekly Tuesday Photo Challenge is Khürt Williams. Khürt’s photography and writing is always amazing, and a lot of fun too! He also writes about beer, which might interest many… You should definitely check out his blog at Island in the Net.
This week, Khürt has started a new challenge series, the 52 Week Smartphone Challenge, which is described in the link. The concept is fairly straightforward and inspired by the great quality cameras that are in smartphones these days: shoot something that goes with the them and pingback/tag it to have it show up under the challenge.
This week’s theme is ‘Self-Portrait’: “Take a picture that tells us who you are, without actually showing your face.”
Here’s my contribution to the first week, which tells you that snow has really become part of my very being… In New England, we get an adequate supply, and I’m one of those weird people that actually likes the white stuff, as it makes the entire world look gorgeous (for a while).
This shot is from this morning, after we got another dusting (1-2 inches); as it was on the warm side, the snow was heavy, but gorgeous! I took this shot with my iPhone 11Pro Max using the NeuralCam app. This app has become one of my favorite photography tools!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
5 thoughts on “Khürt's New Challenge Series”
Excellent shot. Stunning.
Thank you!
So pretty to look at! Beautifully captured…
Wonderful photo! I don’t know which ones of my photos would describe me, but the ones of snow are part of them, too 🙂
Lovely photo Frank! But I never took you for someone with an icy personality…🙂