Khürt's New Challenge Series

One of the frequent contributors to my weekly Tuesday Photo Challenge is Khürt Williams. Khürt’s photography and writing is always amazing, and a lot of fun too! He also writes about beer, which might interest many… You should definitely check out his blog at Island in the Net.

This week, Khürt has started a new challenge series, the 52 Week Smartphone Challenge, which is described in the link. The concept is fairly straightforward and inspired by the great quality cameras that are in smartphones these days: shoot something that goes with the them and pingback/tag it to have it show up under the challenge.

This week’s theme is ‘Self-Portrait’: “Take a picture that tells us who you are, without actually showing your face.”

Snow has become part of me…

Here’s my contribution to the first week, which tells you that snow has really become part of my very being… In New England, we get an adequate supply, and I’m one of those weird people that actually likes the white stuff, as it makes the entire world look gorgeous (for a while).

This shot is from this morning, after we got another dusting (1-2 inches); as it was on the warm side, the snow was heavy, but gorgeous! I took this shot with my iPhone 11Pro Max using the NeuralCam app. This app has become one of my favorite photography tools!

