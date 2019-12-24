Tuesday Photo Challenge – Holidays

There’s magic in the air…

Welcome to week 192 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You were wonderful in your creativity on the Common theme of last week! This inspired me to get a little creative with this week’s theme of Holidays! December is a month, during which Holidays are in the air, as we celebrate the Winter Solstice and our re-emergence from the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. We invoke the magic of the solstice and the season in our celebrations, as Santa delivers his presence, Saint Nicholas visits the Netherlands, and the Krampus might just be around for those naughty kids.

The challenge for this week is to bring out the magic that you find in the season and share it with one another!

Please enjoy the peace and magic of the season, as you invoke the magic of your creativity!

Santa might be in the air…

There’s Magic in the Air!

A special thanks to Luminar 4 and Skylum in providing the Fairytale Sky package. This sky is pure magic and allowed me to do a bit of creative editing, starting with a night-time image of Nubble Light on Cape Neddick in Maine, which I captured just of 5 years ago. I’ll admit that I’m rather pleased with the results.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let the magic of the season wash over you and fill your creative minds!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

15 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Holidays”

  2. please can I know the following content of this site, such as. Working abilities and functions..

    On Tue, Dec 24, 2019, 11:26 AM Dutch goes the Photo! wrote:

    > jansenphoto posted: ” Welcome to week 192 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! > You were wonderful in your creativity on the Common theme of last week! > This inspired me to get a little creative with this week’s theme of > Holidays! December is a month, during which Holidays are in” >

    Reply
  4. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Holidays | A Day In The Life
  9. Pingback: Oh, The Mistletoe | Na'ama Yehuda
  11. Pingback: No Longer Cold | Na'ama Yehuda
  14. Pingback: Winter Theme at Bellagio Vegas - VegasGreatAttractions

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.