Welcome to week 192 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You were wonderful in your creativity on the Common theme of last week! This inspired me to get a little creative with this week’s theme of Holidays! December is a month, during which Holidays are in the air, as we celebrate the Winter Solstice and our re-emergence from the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. We invoke the magic of the solstice and the season in our celebrations, as Santa delivers his presence, Saint Nicholas visits the Netherlands, and the Krampus might just be around for those naughty kids.
The challenge for this week is to bring out the magic that you find in the season and share it with one another!
Please enjoy the peace and magic of the season, as you invoke the magic of your creativity!
Santa might be in the air…
A special thanks to Luminar 4 and Skylum in providing the Fairytale Sky package. This sky is pure magic and allowed me to do a bit of creative editing, starting with a night-time image of Nubble Light on Cape Neddick in Maine, which I captured just of 5 years ago. I’ll admit that I’m rather pleased with the results.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Let the magic of the season wash over you and fill your creative minds!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
15 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Holidays”
Lovely capture and editing. Merry Christmas!
Wonderful! Happy Christmas!
Merry Christmas to you Frank! I'm sharing some of my holiday here…
Incredible picture!
Merry Christmas Frank.
Here's a little bit of magic to share
Love that photo!
This is lovely, Frank!
Happy Christmas to you and Merry Holidays to all, however and wherever they celebrate!
Here's my contribution specifically for this challenge:
I will soon tag another that I posted just yesterday and perhaps also fits the bill – let’s call it an extra garnish. 🙂
Na’ama
Here's my extra tag for the challenge … from yesterday's post, but I thought, why not?… as it is very much about the holidays! 🙂

Na'ama
Na’ama
Beautiful fairytale image! and a merry Christmas to you and yours.
Nice Fairytale created image! Well, while having fun with the WP challenges (http://www.travelways.com/wp-photo-challenges/thursday-travel/), I have to mention my post on the winter holidays setup at the Bellagio Gardens and Conservatory in Las Vegas:)