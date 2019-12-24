Welcome to week 192 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You were wonderful in your creativity on the Common theme of last week! This inspired me to get a little creative with this week’s theme of Holidays! December is a month, during which Holidays are in the air, as we celebrate the Winter Solstice and our re-emergence from the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. We invoke the magic of the solstice and the season in our celebrations, as Santa delivers his presence, Saint Nicholas visits the Netherlands, and the Krampus might just be around for those naughty kids.

The challenge for this week is to bring out the magic that you find in the season and share it with one another!

Please enjoy the peace and magic of the season, as you invoke the magic of your creativity!

Santa might be in the air…

There’s Magic in the Air!

A special thanks to Luminar 4 and Skylum in providing the Fairytale Sky package. This sky is pure magic and allowed me to do a bit of creative editing, starting with a night-time image of Nubble Light on Cape Neddick in Maine, which I captured just of 5 years ago. I’ll admit that I’m rather pleased with the results.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let the magic of the season wash over you and fill your creative minds!

