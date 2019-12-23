Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 191

Welcome to the 191st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The common came through nice and strong in your posts this week! I’ll have to admit that you came up with some interpretations that I hadn’t even thought about when I created this theme. You’ve been incredibly creative in your interpretations again this week! Thank you for giving me so many interesting posts to read! It was a pleasure.
Here’s a rather well-known common…
The Forum Romanum is probably one of the most significant common areas for the history of Western civilization. The amount of intrigue that happened in this area is likely not even captured fully in our history books!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Diane starts things off this week with a set of photos that have something in common in her post in pensivity101; a wonderful approach to our theme!
- Brian proves a really great point in Bushboy’s World: what we might label common in Nature can be filled with beauty!
- There’s nothing amiss with the Common Yellowthroated Warbler, as we can see in another wonderful post in A Day in the Life; it’s a beautiful bird!
- The Christmas essentials may be on the way out in a spectacular post in Land of Images! The photo is stunning!
- Kammie put together a great post in Nut House Central! You’ll want to go check out the common theme in this post!
- A wonderful post in Take a Walk and Discover highlights the common that may not be so common depending on your location!
- Emily has a penchant for capturing common objects that we get to see in her post in Zombie Flamingoes…do you do this as well?
- Viveka catches some great common objects in her photos in myguiltypleasures; her approach to capturing them makes them stand out as something not so common!
- The sheep look rather common, as they stand out in the field and look toward the photograph in theOnlyD800intheHameau‘s post; wonderful capture!
- Xenia, Eivor and Pearl bask in the moon glow and we get to encounter a common seal in another awesome post in whippetwisdom! Xenia’s second post this week in tranature brings us the Winter solstice with beautiful images!
- Nicole has a wonderful approach to our theme in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; it’s quite intriguing!
- Jackie brings us an amazing set of common objects, which have been transformed to art in her post in Junkboat Travels; it’s cool how the common can become the uncommon!
- Another fantastic post in Don’t Hold Your Breath takes us on a mission to go out there and watch some people! Always an interesting subject!
- Nandini brings us a very interesting set of common ideas in her post in queennandini; you’ll want to check the out!
- Na’ama’s post in Na’ama Yehuda is filled with an appreciation for the common good, which we may often overlook. This post is definitely worth a read and ponder!
- Teressa has some fantastic common tools in her post in Another LQQk, as we get to do something that has been around across the ages!
- Another great post in the Jesh Studio brings us a great variety of images; see what there might be in common!
- TiongHan put together a a truly interesing post in TiongHan’s Blog; it brings us something that now is extremely common, but was revolutionary!
- The beauty in common objects is appreciated in Kanlaon, which is something that I fully agree with!
- Chris shares an absolutely gorgeous photo in What’s (in) the Picture?; the rolls might be common, but the photo is anything but!
- David’s photos for this week’s topic are stunning, as we can see in David M’s Photoblog; I particularly like the Common Kingfisher!
- Cee has a wonderful set of photos of common objects in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges. Go check them out and decide which one you like best!
- Woolly might find some of the subjects of his photos in Woolly Muses getting to be more common, but that might not be for all of us 🙂 Great post!
- Eric shares a delightful picture of Lainey Lou in Up North! Who is Lainey Lou, you ask? Go find out!!
- Lisa brings us the common song of the wind in her post in Peace of Life Today, which can be rather pretty!
- Laura’s post in Finding My Own Way brings us some views that may be common! She photographed them beautifully!
- Rupali captures some of Winter’s ordinary scenes in Mazeepuran; fantastic photos!
- Susan brings us something rather common: forks; go check in Musin’ with Susan to find out how she made them special! Also, take a look at Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan…great photos there too!
- Carol found a great way to spend some time at the motor vehicle registry, as we can see in her post in Light Words; great common theme!
- Deb brings us something that is pretty common in her post in Twenty Four, with a photo that makes it rather interesting!
- The photo in Chateaux des Fleurs might portray some rather common objects, but it looks simply stunning!
- Judy has a wonderful set of photos of objects among the common in her post in lifelessons; great set of photos!
- Russell brings us the view of Queen Pirouette of the common people in a wonderful post in Beautiful Photographs!
- Tatiana brings us to something that might be pretty common in her post in Travelways; Winter holiday celebrations in Germany might be common, but they are wonderful to see, as we see in the great photos in this post!
- I just love the post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, as crayons might be a common object, but their colors make the photo just fantastic!
- There’s a great intersection between multiple challenges in a great post in Thief Images Blog! Love those dogs! In a great second snap in Thief Images Blog, we get to see a stunning silhouette!
- Bren brings us an item that has become common in popular culture over the past couple of years in a great photo in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; that elf does look rather naughty…
- Maria has a rather common visitor to her Rowan tree, as a Fieldfare stops by in her post in Kamerapromenader. Great photo!
- Hammad might have found some common lights for his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; the photo of them is fantastic!
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 191”
What’s common between the 39+ posts? This post is one
Ha! Well done!
Thanks Frank.
Beautiful common!
Many thanks for the mention xx. Have a great Christmas xx
An amazing array answers to the common challenge! What a treat.
Thank you Frank!