Welcome to week 193 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After recovering from the holiday season (or not quite yet), and reading all of your wonderful posts, I thought it might be fun to ring in the New Year! As we also come to the end of a decade (don’t start me on counting…), we’re seeing a lot of retrospectives, so let’s have our theme be Retrospective! Feel free to look back across 2019 or the 2010s, or whatever comes to your creative mind, when you are feeling retrospective!
Please, have fun with this challenge and may each of you have a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year!
Looking back to our vacation in Ireland…
There were many spectacular sights in Ireland, especially, as the weather was just about perfect during our entire stay! This walk along Inch Beach was just lovely and gave a great view the Dingle peninsula!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Retrospective”
Wishing you a wonderful 2020, Frank!
Thank you, Sandy! A wonderful year to you as well!
Wow! Is the water really that clear ? It must have been an amazing experience. To 2020 , may it be as spectacular as the photograph!
The water was fantastic, as was our entire visit to Ireland!
A beautiful shot of Inch beach Frank, it brings back happy memories! We wish you and your family a fabulous and creative 2020 and thank you again for hosting these lovely challenges. I had just posted my retrospective for 2019 and am delighted to share it here too: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/12/29/2019-favourite-moments-through-the-seasons/
Thank you, Xenia! That’s a a fantastic retrospective post!
Thank you Frank! 🙂
Beautiful shot! Happy New Year!
Thank you, Maria! Wishing you a wonderful New Year! Btw, I particularly like the shot of the waterfall with the people in it for scale; it’s stunning!
Happy New Year Frank.
Stunning picture from you this week.
Here’s my contribution
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2020/01/01/tuesday-photo-challenge-retrospective/
Thank you, Diane! A fantastic New Year to you as well! Love that poor snapper!!
He tasted very nice too!!
🙂
Thanks, Frank, for another thought provoking challenge!
Thank you, Teressa. Love your photo and post!