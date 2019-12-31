Welcome to week 193 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After recovering from the holiday season (or not quite yet), and reading all of your wonderful posts, I thought it might be fun to ring in the New Year! As we also come to the end of a decade (don’t start me on counting…), we’re seeing a lot of retrospectives, so let’s have our theme be Retrospective! Feel free to look back across 2019 or the 2010s, or whatever comes to your creative mind, when you are feeling retrospective!

Please, have fun with this challenge and may each of you have a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year!

Looking back to our vacation in Ireland…

Inch Beach, County Kerry, Ireland

There were many spectacular sights in Ireland, especially, as the weather was just about perfect during our entire stay! This walk along Inch Beach was just lovely and gave a great view the Dingle peninsula!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Look back and have fun revisiting all those great memories!

