Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 192

Welcome to the 192nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
As we’re closing out the December Holiday season, I was blown away by the fantastic responses to this week’s prompt! It definitely made my reading all your posts a lot of fun that some of you took it outside the holiday season and that there were some light-hearted fun messages along with many great sentiments!
I hope that you enjoy this season and wish all of you a healthy, happy and prosperous 2020!
Here’s another holiday sentiment….
This photo came about during a visit to a holiday display 8 years ago; it caught my eye, as the message of Peace on Earth is appropriate for all humanity. It’s something that I think many of us can agree on!
- This week we start the entries with bringing a bit more light into the world, as the Menorah is light for the first night of Chanukah in a great post in A Day in the Life; and this post also features a bit of music, so go check it out!
- Diane definitely feels the magic of the holidays, as we see in her lovely post in pensivity101; I expect that each of us may feel it differently, but holidays are a great time to gather and reminisce!
- Jackie shares some of the holiday magic that is created by Disney in her post in Junkboat Travels; it certainly looks like an amazing experience!
- Na’ama’s post in Na’ama Yehuda takes us back to some of the ancient parts of the holidays, when druids brought us in touch with the world around us. In her second post in Na’ama Yehuda, we find a wonderfully touching narrative to keep out the cold!
- A lovely post in the Jesh Studio gives us a sense of wonderment that accompanies the holiday season!
- In Tatiana’s post in Vegas Great Attractions we can definitely experience that Las Vegas doesn’t do any celebration small! The photos that Tatiana brings us in this post give a wonderful sense of the grandeur of Vegas!
- More than anything, Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme gives a wonderful sense of how one might want to spend time during this great season!
- David brings us a variety of holidays in another stunning post in David M’s Photoblog; from each holiday there’s a special moment!
- Teressa shares some of that feeling that makes holidays special in her post in Another LQQk, as each photo captures coziness and joy!
- Rupali takes us back into Winter with a view from holidays in another awesome post in Mazeepuran; the scenery is just gorgeous!
- Nandini has some wonderful haikus on a significant variety of holidays in her post in queennandini; do you have a favorite among them?
- In an amazing holiday post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about the founder of the Ming dynasty and visit stunning sights in Nanjing!
- Maria takes us back to her holiday in Madeira in Kamerapromenader. She highlights one of the key parts of holidays: remembering their wonderful moments during the dark, cold and grey Winter months!
- Irene’s photo in Heaven’s Sunshine captures one of the fun parts of the holiday season: the decorations in the stores! Irene captures another amazing shot in Sunshine’s Macro Monday; that shot is stunning!
- Deb highlights something that I enjoy about holidays in her post in Twenty Four: discovering the unusual during one’s travels!
- Speaking of the unusual… You should check out the awesome post in Thief Images Blog! Yes, it’s mot every day that I get to see what is captured here!
- Bren must have been good this year, as we get to enjoy a lovely shot using a Christmas present in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I’ve been thinking about getting one of those, as it looks like a lot of fun!
- Susan’s photography is always stunning, as we can see again in her post in Musin’ with Susan; the Menorah looks fantastic! Also, take a look at Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan for more amazing shots!
- A lovely post in Looking for Enchantment reminds us that there is more than one way to celebrate the holidays! I really love seeing this tree from 2 different angles!
- Another great post is in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, as we get to enjoy the magic of the holidays and the fantastic decorations!
- Sarah finds a really interesting location in By Sarah, as the clever merchants know how to lure the shoppers… Makes me wonder how successful the sign is!
- The pressure of the holiday season may be getting to some of us… so don’t do what you see in a great post in Land of Images!
6 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 192”
“Peace on Earth” — our prayer and our hope, no matter what religious tradition. Lovely photo.
Agreed!
Another lovely challenge. Another challenging year. Looking forward to 52 more.
Thank you! Looking forward to keeping them going this year!
It’s the dream of all of us! Glad I bound your blog this year:) Wishing you and yours a happy New Year!
Thank you! It’s great to have you as part of the regular participants!