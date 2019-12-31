Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 192

Welcome to the 192nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

As we’re closing out the December Holiday season, I was blown away by the fantastic responses to this week’s prompt! It definitely made my reading all your posts a lot of fun that some of you took it outside the holiday season and that there were some light-hearted fun messages along with many great sentiments!

I hope that you enjoy this season and wish all of you a healthy, happy and prosperous 2020!

Here’s another holiday sentiment….

Peace on Earth!

This photo came about during a visit to a holiday display 8 years ago; it caught my eye, as the message of Peace on Earth is appropriate for all humanity. It’s something that I think many of us can agree on!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

  1. This week we start the entries with bringing a bit more light into the world, as the Menorah is light for the first night of Chanukah in a great post in A Day in the Life; and this post also features a bit of music, so go check it out!
  2. Diane definitely feels the magic of the holidays, as we see in her lovely post in pensivity101; I expect that each of us may feel it differently, but holidays are a great time to gather and reminisce!
  3. Jackie shares some of the holiday magic that is created by Disney in her post in Junkboat Travels; it certainly looks like an amazing experience!
  4. Na’ama’s post in Na’ama Yehuda takes us back to some of the ancient parts of the holidays, when druids brought us in touch with the world around us. In her second post in Na’ama Yehuda, we find a wonderfully touching narrative to keep out the cold!
  5. A lovely post in the Jesh Studio gives us a sense of wonderment that accompanies the holiday season!
  6. In Tatiana’s post in Vegas Great Attractions we can definitely experience that Las Vegas doesn’t do any celebration small! The photos that Tatiana brings us in this post give a wonderful sense of the grandeur of Vegas!
  7. More than anything, Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme gives a wonderful sense of how one might want to spend time during this great season!
  8. David brings us a variety of holidays in another stunning post in David M’s Photoblog; from each holiday there’s a special moment!
  9. Teressa shares some of that feeling that makes holidays special in her post in Another LQQk, as each photo captures coziness and joy!
  10. Rupali takes us back into Winter with a view from holidays in another awesome post in Mazeepuran; the scenery is just gorgeous!
  11. Nandini has some wonderful haikus on a significant variety of holidays in her post in queennandini; do you have a favorite among them?
  12. In an amazing holiday post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about the founder of the Ming dynasty and visit stunning sights in Nanjing!
  13. Maria takes us back to her holiday in Madeira in Kamerapromenader. She highlights one of the key parts of holidays: remembering their wonderful moments during the dark, cold and grey Winter months!
  14. Irene’s photo in Heaven’s Sunshine captures one of the fun parts of the holiday season: the decorations in the stores! Irene captures another amazing shot in Sunshine’s Macro Monday; that shot is stunning!
  15. Deb highlights something that I enjoy about holidays in her post in Twenty Four: discovering the unusual during one’s travels!
  16. Speaking of the unusual… You should check out the awesome post in Thief Images Blog! Yes, it’s mot every day that I get to see what is captured here!
  17. Bren must have been good this year, as we get to enjoy a lovely shot using a Christmas present in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I’ve been thinking about getting one of those, as it looks like a lot of fun!
  18. Susan’s photography is always stunning, as we can see again in her post in Musin’ with Susan; the Menorah looks fantastic! Also, take a look at Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan for more amazing shots!
  19. A lovely post in Looking for Enchantment reminds us that there is more than one way to celebrate the holidays! I really love seeing this tree from 2 different angles!
  20. Another great post is in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, as we get to enjoy the magic of the holidays and the fantastic decorations!
  21. Sarah finds a really interesting location in By Sarah, as the clever merchants know how to lure the shoppers… Makes me wonder how successful the sign is!
  22. The pressure of the holiday season may be getting to some of us… so don’t do what you see in a great post in Land of Images!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

