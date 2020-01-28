Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat

Macavity…

Welcome to week 197 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’ll be catching up with the round up by Wednesday.

As our household grew by the arrival of a Siberian Forest Cat, while I was in India, I thought I’d dedicate this week’s challenge to the theme of Cat! Among all of our pets, cats tend most imbued with mystery and often a bit of aloofness. Plus they feature large in plays and mythology, so they are a great source for inspiration of all kinds. Please bring your most enjoyable cat to the forefront this week and let them reign supreme over the challenge (it’s just like being home for them!).

Have fun, and may your best cats appear all over the web!

Here’s the Cashew who is taking over…

The Napoleon of Crime

His name is Cashew and he is a little devil, as he will grab your entire leg when you walk by him. Cashew is a Siberian Forest Cat and he’s 6 months old. Fully grown he’ll be an easy 20 pounds of crazy fun. He’s already an absolute love and after less than 2 weeks, he’s taking to roaming the house and letting the dogs know who’s the boss… I took this shot with my iPhone 11 Pro Max using the Portrait mode and Stage Lighting.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Hopefully, you won’t need nine lives to present your cats!!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

37 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat”

  3. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Cat | Nut House Central
  4. Pingback: A cat in the wood – Une photo, un poème
  9. Pingback: tuesday photo challenge – cat | myguiltypleasures
  10. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Cat | theonlyD800inthehameau
  11. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat | Another LQQK
  15. Pingback: Leonine | Na'ama Yehuda
  18. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat – Brashley Photography
  20. Pingback: Cat | Kamerapromenader
  21. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Cat | queennandini
  26. Pingback: Cat! – Take 49!….. – Land of Images
  27. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat | Leya
  31. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Like a stone – Julie Does Stuff
  32. Pingback: A Collection of Cats From Around the World | Albatz Travel Adventures
  34. Pingback: Welcome to Houtong – Taiwan’s Cat Village – LEN Journeys
  35. Pingback: Cats of Kalmar – Geriatri'x' Fotogallery
  36. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Cat | A Day In The Life
  37. Pingback: Keeper Of The Gardens | Out of My Write Mind

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.