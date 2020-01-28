Welcome to week 197 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’ll be catching up with the round up by Wednesday.
As our household grew by the arrival of a Siberian Forest Cat, while I was in India, I thought I’d dedicate this week’s challenge to the theme of Cat! Among all of our pets, cats tend most imbued with mystery and often a bit of aloofness. Plus they feature large in plays and mythology, so they are a great source for inspiration of all kinds. Please bring your most enjoyable cat to the forefront this week and let them reign supreme over the challenge (it’s just like being home for them!).
Have fun, and may your best cats appear all over the web!
Here’s the Cashew who is taking over…
His name is Cashew and he is a little devil, as he will grab your entire leg when you walk by him. Cashew is a Siberian Forest Cat and he’s 6 months old. Fully grown he’ll be an easy 20 pounds of crazy fun. He’s already an absolute love and after less than 2 weeks, he’s taking to roaming the house and letting the dogs know who’s the boss… I took this shot with my iPhone 11 Pro Max using the Portrait mode and Stage Lighting.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Hopefully, you won’t need nine lives to present your cats!!
37 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cat”
What a beautiful cat and photo.
Perfect photo!
My favourite theme!
I’ve cheated
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2020/01/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-cat/
My main fear was that I would get cat scratch fever but I survived: https://photographyocd.com/2020/01/16/emotional-rescue/
What a magnificent cat! Love the name too. They are my favourite nuts. 😃
Very handsome fellow!
That’s a regal cat. Grand photo
Cats are the main inhabitants of Istanbul: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/08/05/meowday-2/
What a gorgeous little devil!
So lovely!
Here’s my contribution, from an amazing photo by my niece. You’ll see. …
https://naamayehuda.com/2020/01/28/leonine/
Na’ama
What a gprgeous cat.
Aww, bless he is gorgeous, you’ve captured him beautifully… And I love his name xx.
What a gorgeous kitty is Cashew! 🙂
awww, adorable.nicely captured.
https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.com/2020/01/cat-house.html
Now that is what I call a welcome home present! Almost as beautiful as mine 😎 Great photo by the way
https://studiotionghan.com/2020/01/28/queen-of-lazy-mischief-tuesday-photo-challenge/
Now this is – one beautiful creature! And of course, a Cat!
Here’s my entry from Iceland and Georgia. https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2020/01/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-cat/
Beautiful cat and so knowing! Well cats are aren’t they. Its amazing they tolerate us at all.🤣
Oh, what a beautiful beautiful photo. I just love cats. I had two sisters for 19 1/2 years. And a big black boy I lost over a year ago. So lovely! 😊🐱🧡
So pretty! His eyes look pretty determined. No wonder why he can boss the dogs around 🙂 Though I do not own any cat, I visited a village full of them last November. A paradise for cat lovers.
https://lenjourneys.com/2020/01/06/welcome-to-houtong-taiwans-cat-village/