Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 196

Welcome to the 196th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

My apologies for the late posting of this round up, as I was still fighting the tail end of a bad stomach bug and found myself exhausted by the end of the afternoon on just about every day.

The volume and quality of your posts was breathtaking, as your creative eyes captured many different shapes of trees, each with their own character. I really enjoyed reading through your posts and learned about some trees that I didn’t know and was entertained by many a unique shot!

Thank you for all the effort you put into your posts!! Please share your thoughts with one another!

Here’s another tree…

This Monkey Puzzle Tree is still one of the most amazing trees that I have encountered in my travels. Found in the gardens of the clan MacLeod estate on Skye. The sheer scale of this tree is awe inspiring.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

