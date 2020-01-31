Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 196

Welcome to the 196th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
My apologies for the late posting of this round up, as I was still fighting the tail end of a bad stomach bug and found myself exhausted by the end of the afternoon on just about every day.
The volume and quality of your posts was breathtaking, as your creative eyes captured many different shapes of trees, each with their own character. I really enjoyed reading through your posts and learned about some trees that I didn’t know and was entertained by many a unique shot!
Thank you for all the effort you put into your posts!! Please share your thoughts with one another!
Here’s another tree…
This Monkey Puzzle Tree is still one of the most amazing trees that I have encountered in my travels. Found in the gardens of the clan MacLeod estate on Skye. The sheer scale of this tree is awe inspiring.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- I love Nicole’s optimism that showcases in her post in Un Photo,Une Poeme, as she gives me the thought of Spring!
- Bren features an amazingly idyllic location in her post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I expect the elves to appear any moment!
- There’s yet another great photo in Land of Images, as the reflections are amazing!
- The wonderful sculpture that is highlighted in My Camera and I… makes me wonder: is it art, or Nature? Or both?
- The photo in Paperkutzs shows us what is not exactly a tree, but the flowers make me forgive it all the time!
- Kammie put together a great set of tree images in her post in Nut House Central; which one is your favorite?
- Xenia has a great set of posts this week, first with her post in whippetwisdom, which speaks of the wind and ice! In Tranature, we get to see a small forest, as lichen surrounds us… And last, but not least, we cross the forest bridge in Tranature, surrounded by trees!
- Emily captures an amazing tree in her fantastic post in Zombie Flamingoes; that is some set of branches!
- The wonderful post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery asks the question whether it is a tree or an ent… or is it a house?
- Diane has a wonderful take on trees and the memories they bring for her in her post in pensivity101; talking to trees is really important and the tree in the photo is simply stunning!
- Jackie’s post in Junkboat Travels tells an amazing tree story, as their drive up the mountain road on Hawaii is interrupted by a tree… you’ve got to read this incredible story!!
- In another magnificent post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see some of the trees of the Himalayas. That really makes me want to go visit the area!
- Na’ama’s amazing poem in Na’ama Yehuda tells the story of a tree, whose roots are tired.. Wonderful!
- Elizabatz’s post in Albatz Travel Adventures has an incredible array of trees from all over; stunning shots!
- Cee shares a wonderful set of trees in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges; her photos are awesome!
- Maria takes us for a walk in her post in Kamerapromenader: a walk among the beeches that is a true pleasure!
- A great post in the Jesh Studio brings us some of the sense of Winter that we all love for its beauty, and trees!
- I agree that the trees shown in Beautiful Photographs are rather special and provide a lot of interest!
- Nandini really gets the trees in the great haikus in her post in queennandini, and the photos are amazing!
- Sarah’s not only captures the trees in her post in By Sarah, but also brings us the wind!
- Indira finds us a great fruit bat in her post in Sharing Thoughts, which makes for a great silhouette!
- Julie takes us to one of those mysterious locations that is on my bucket list in her post in Julie Does Stuff, as we get to see some of the trees at Angkor Wat.
- Viveka brings us the story behind the Snapphane Oak in a great post in her blog, myguiltypleasures; the circumference is stunning!
- Irene captured a lovely reflection in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, where the trees stand tall next to the pond! In another wonderful post in Heaven’s Sunshine, we get a view of the winter marsh! And last in Heaven’s Sunshine, and definitely not least, the sunrise breaks through the trees…
- Brian takes us to the tip of the tree in an interesting photo post in Bushboy’s World; now to see the rest.
- The esplanade of the Chateau Amboise is stunning, as we can enjoy in the post in theOnlyD800intheHameau; great tree structure!
- In a lovely post in MyTravelCSP, we get to enjoy a wonderful variety of trees from all over!
- David takes us to some absolutely stunning shots, as he captures trees in various moods in his post in David M’s Photoblog! Gorgeous post!
- Lisa tells the story of a very specific tree in a wonderful post in A Day in the Life, as it is the tree that her grandfather planted when she was born.
- Sandy brings us what I consider the best time for trees in her post in Out of my Write Mind; the colors are simply stunning!
- The photos that we get to enjoy in Chateaux des Fleurs are gorgeous! I particularly enjoy the mysterious path that is formed in the second image…
- Eric must have endured a bit of cold for the great shot that he shares with us in From the Lens; Winter is one of my favorite seasons as well!
- In a lovely post in Wanderlust and Wonderment, we get to enjoy some of the amazing variety that trees bring to us! The Walking Tree is incredible!
- Susan documents an unbelievable tree her post in Musin’ with Susan; that Banyan tree is just a single organism! For more great photos, go check out the week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
- A great post in radhikas reflection brings us a some really interesting tree views. The tree that forms a big ‘O’ is asking for a small swing…
- Deb presents us with an absolutely gorgeous photo in her post in Twenty Four; a very inviting view of a location that all of us could enjoy!
- Tatiana shares a truly stunning Winter image in her post in GiftSmart; beautifully executed photo!
- Yinglan always has great photos and her post in This is Another Story proves that point!
- There very much is art in the sky in a wonderful post in One letter UP ~ diary 2.0; the colors and the tree make for a compelling image, and yes, that tree could tell stories!
- Ken takes us to the big tree in his post in Pictures without Film, where we get to enjoy a rather unique shape in this tree!
- Chris takes us to Bretagne in his post in What’s (in) the Picture; the mood in this image is just outstanding as I can really feel myself there.
- Hammad shares the fight of the green giants in a wonderful post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; those giants are fighting for humanity!
- I really enjoy the capture of shape and framing in the photos in Photo Robert’s Blog; Robert really has an eye for catching just the right view!
- Woolly leads us down lanes flanked by trees in a couple of gorgeous photos in WoollyMuses; stunning views!
- Amy’s wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog shows us how sometimes a little adjustment can do wonders for an image!
- Ramya captures a tree overcoming an interesting predicament in her post in And Miles to go before I sleep… It’s just amazing how Nature adapts!
- Joanne captures a gorgeous sky and the bare trees against that sky in her post in Joanne’s Crafts and Adventures; absolutely lovely!
- In a great post in Alive and Trekking, we get a stunning view of foliage that asks us to go explore further!
- Debbie showcases what happens when you look to see what is presented at your feet in her post in Travel with Intent! The reflection of the tree in the puddle is just gorgeous!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 196”
Thank you so much for putting this lovely collection together Frank and hope you feel better soon!
Wow! What a sky! Great way to polish off my weekend. Thanks for the links too.
Thanks Frank.
We had a monkey puzzle tree in our back garden which stood over 14 feet high. We advertise it for sale, Buyer Collects, but didn’t say they’d have to dig it up. Two very happy people drove away with it and two happier people had fifty quid in their pocket!
Great story! Now, let’s see what this one will fetch!
It’s huge isn’t it!