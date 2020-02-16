Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 198

Welcome to the 198th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

First of all, my apologies for the very late posting of this round up; too many hours of meetings over the past week and not enough functioning brain cells to focus left at the end.

Your posts on the theme of Rest were absolutely fantastic! You were creative in your approaches and there was many a post that made me chuckle with amusement!! I’d strongly suggest that you explore each others’ posts to appreciate all that creative energy. Thank you very much for the amazing work that you did on this post!!

Here’s another place to rest one’s head…

A place to rest…

This image comes from within the walls of Špilberk Castle in the lovely town of Brno in Czechia. There were lots of places to rest within these walls, as there were plenty of cells. The castle is well worth a visit, even though there is quite a bit of hill to climb. The views from the top are stunning and the interior of the castle is truly a classic!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

