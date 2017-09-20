Oban, Scotland

When my wife, Kris, and I travelled around Scotland in 2013, one of our targets was the Isle of Mull; this is a wonderful island that also allowed us to see the uninhabited Staffa island with hopes to see puffins (no luck, but that’s another story). To get to Mull, we chose to take the ferry from Oban.

We arrived in Oban during the latter part of the afternoon, got settled in a B&B and went for a bit of exploring around the harbor area. As we walked up an appetite, we decided to visit one of the local pubs, the Harbour Inn, which is on the landward side of the Columba Hotel. Our Chicken Tikka Masala was one of the best pub versions of this ubiquitous dish that we found, and I had my first introduction to the local dram: Oban 14. If you like a good Scotch whisky, you cannot go wrong with the Oban 14, which has been part of my steady stock in my liquor cabinet ever since.

The view you see here is taken from the ferry on our way to Mull, looking back to the town and its distinctive features, such as McCraig’s Folly, the coliseum-like structure atop the hill.

If you get the chance, visit Oban and enjoy a dram!

