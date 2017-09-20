Oban, Scotland

When my wife, Kris, and I travelled around Scotland in 2013, one of our targets was the Isle of Mull; this is a wonderful island that also allowed us to see the uninhabited Staffa island with hopes to see puffins (no luck, but that’s another story). To get to Mull, we chose to take the ferry from Oban.
We arrived in Oban during the latter part of the afternoon, got settled in a B&B and went for a bit of exploring around the harbor area. As we walked up an appetite, we decided to visit one of the local pubs, the Harbour Inn, which is on the landward side of the Columba Hotel. Our Chicken Tikka Masala was one of the best pub versions of this ubiquitous dish that we found, and I had my first introduction to the local dram: Oban 14. If you like a good Scotch whisky, you cannot go wrong with the Oban 14, which has been part of my steady stock in my liquor cabinet ever since.
The view you see here is taken from the ferry on our way to Mull, looking back to the town and its distinctive features, such as McCraig’s Folly, the coliseum-like structure atop the hill.
If you get the chance, visit Oban and enjoy a dram!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
6 thoughts on “Oban, Scotland”
We loved Oban when the family went on a Scottish holiday in the late 70s. Fond memories of cows coming inside tents!
It’s a wonderful area!
I love your photograph. The colours are fabulous. I have fond memories of Oban, Mull and Iona. Also Seil Island just south of Oban and the Crinan Canal…🌼🌼🌼
Thank you! It’s a wonderful area to visit.
Went there many years ago now. Seil Island, Iona and Mull. Nice to see.
It’s a great area. We went by Iona on our way to Staffa, which was amazing to see.