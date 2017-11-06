Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 81

Welcome to the 81st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The broken pieces came together beautifully in this week’s entries!
Your creativity shone through in the various ways that you treated this week’s theme: they ranged from practical, as household objects broke, to philosophical and very tender in the recognition of broken hearts. I was very much touched by your posts, as they were both enjoyable and often very deep!
Thank you all for great posts!
What we encounter during our wanderings might leave us wondering…
I encountered this interesting side of a barn at the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland; the museum is an unassuming set of buildings and memorabilia that paint a wonderful picture of life during the boom years of the herring era. Herring were plentiful, the work was hard, but there was money to be made! If you get to Northern Iceland, check out this museum and the wonderful town of Siglufjörður.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked us off with a wonderful set of photos of the broken lava field in Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii in her post in By Sarah; she also created a second entry of a lonely broken post in By Sarah, so go check it out!!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra shows of some wonderful things that were broken to make something rather yummy!
- Xenia shares some wonderful images in whippetwisdom and a great haibun; oh yes, of course, the whippets are having a blast!
- Robert’s photo in Photo Robert’s Blog shows us how a broken post can be a work of art!
- Judy brings us some rather nice lifelessons in her entry, which features broken items, and has a happy ending!
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau shares on of his favorite photos in a living museum village; it is stunning!
- Georgie takes us to Greece for a variety of wonderful broken items in Third Time Lucky, which are beautifully captured!
- This week, pensivity101 goes deep with our theme, highlighting the way trust works: slow to earn, and hard to regain, once broken!
- Candace breaks her pencil while coloring Granny Swears in her post in Netdancer’s Musings; wonder what those grannies were swearing about!
- Poetry in Pictures takes us to the damage done by Nature in their entry this week!
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we find that after the heavy rain, the sun’s rays will break the ground with their heat!
- Bushboy shares a variety of broken objects in his post in Bushboy’s World, which are all very interesting!
- Sunshine’s Snapshots shares the most broken thing in the world after another sleepless night: herself! Hope you got some sleep!
- Bullyboy presents us with a riddle in his post in Travel387; can you solve it, or do you have to peek for the answer?
- This week in Black Body‘s entry we go to Berlin to find that behind every wall is another…
- Nicole takes us to an interesting location in Une Photo, Un Poeme, as we find the broken menhir of Er Grah.
- In Urban Liaisons we go into the winter season to find some beautifully photographed broken objects!
- Ed takes us to several broken castles in his post in In my Mind’s Eye, one of which is in Ireland and the other is in Orlando!
- Cee has some rather interesting broken objects in her post in her blog, Cee’s Photography! Go check them out!
- In Leaking Ink‘s entry of this week, we get to look at the story from two sides: were the rocks broken or a path created?
- Nicole presents us with the beauty that lies in something broken in her blog, Doar Nicole; the flower may be broken, but its beauty persists!
- In iball round the world, we go to Portugal in a district buzzing with construction, and dilapidated beauty!
- Stella is dealing with some broken pipes in Giggles & Tales, as the street is dug up with new pipes going in. Hope the repairs finish soon!
- Debbie’s entry in her blog Travel with Intent has us experiencing a broken egg, with duck embryo; a delicacy in Viet Nam that is not for the faint of heart!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects takes us on the path of bringing together the broken pieces of ourselves to healing with love and forgiveness!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net tells us the tale of his old, broken Asahi Pentax Spotmatic.
- Linda posted a wonderful photo of an old mine car in Linda’s Cr8tions 365!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
