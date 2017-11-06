Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 81

Welcome to the 81st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The broken pieces came together beautifully in this week’s entries!

Your creativity shone through in the various ways that you treated this week’s theme: they ranged from practical, as household objects broke, to philosophical and very tender in the recognition of broken hearts. I was very much touched by your posts, as they were both enjoyable and often very deep!

Thank you all for great posts!

What we encounter during our wanderings might leave us wondering…

I encountered this interesting side of a barn at the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland; the museum is an unassuming set of buildings and memorabilia that paint a wonderful picture of life during the boom years of the herring era. Herring were plentiful, the work was hard, but there was money to be made! If you get to Northern Iceland, check out this museum and the wonderful town of Siglufjörður.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

