Welcome to Week 82 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Your takes on last week’s theme of Broken were simply fantastic! With lots of creativity and plenty of broken objects, hearts and trust, but no broken promises!
It took a bit of searching to come up with a theme for this week; looking for some shiny objects (detours to update Lightroom CC, etc.)… Then I decided to look through unprocessed images from the 2013 Scotland vacation and came across this little gem! Out in the field, there it was! So let’s make this week’s theme: Kitchen!
I think that many of you have found yourselves in or around a kitchen at some point, and that they may inspire you to a creative image or two! Be they delicacies in the kitchen, or a showpiece of a kitchen, I’m confident that you’ll have fun presenting something along the kitchen line!
Here’s what got me started in this direction…
On the gorgeous island of Skye, we were exploring the field by the remains of Duntulm castle, when my eye caught this beautiful scene. It must have failed to please a previous occupant of the castle, who though it might serve better as an artful decoration! The kitchen sink served me very well for this image!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
I only wanted Uncle Vernon standing by his own car (a Hudson) on a clear day, I got him and the car. I also got a bit of Aunt Mary’s laundry and Beau Jack, the dog, peeing on the fence, and a row of potted tuberous begonias on the porch and 78 trees and a million pebbles in the driveway and more. It’s a generous medium, photography. - Lee Friedlander
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Kitchen”
Looks to me that this sink didn’t sank properly, so the last owner decided to dump it on the ground 🙂
🙂
Happy Tuesday, Frank 🙂
Oh the memories!
