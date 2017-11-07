Welcome to Week 82 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Your takes on last week’s theme of Broken were simply fantastic! With lots of creativity and plenty of broken objects, hearts and trust, but no broken promises!

It took a bit of searching to come up with a theme for this week; looking for some shiny objects (detours to update Lightroom CC, etc.)… Then I decided to look through unprocessed images from the 2013 Scotland vacation and came across this little gem! Out in the field, there it was! So let’s make this week’s theme: Kitchen!

I think that many of you have found yourselves in or around a kitchen at some point, and that they may inspire you to a creative image or two! Be they delicacies in the kitchen, or a showpiece of a kitchen, I’m confident that you’ll have fun presenting something along the kitchen line!

Here’s what got me started in this direction…

On the gorgeous island of Skye, we were exploring the field by the remains of Duntulm castle, when my eye caught this beautiful scene. It must have failed to please a previous occupant of the castle, who though it might serve better as an artful decoration! The kitchen sink served me very well for this image!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

