Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 103

Views of the future

Welcome to the 103rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  My apologies for the delayed round up, as I’ve had a rather busy week.

Your views of the future have been amazing!  I really enjoyed reading your posts and seeing some of the amazing photography.  There was great variety, as well, ranging from looking at the possibilities of the future and things, to which we look forward, to deep thoughts and great trips that look like a lot of fun!

Thank you for a great set of posts!

Here’s a different look into the future….

20131017-the-line-img_2454-16x16-canson-infinity-satin
The Line

Right in my home town of West Boylston, this railroad line provides a view that makes us wonder about what lies ahead….

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Hammad starts things off this week with a wonderful post in The Blog of Hammad Rais, where we get a look into the future!
  • Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom has faith in the future, which is understandable with those lovable whippets!
  • In pensivity101, we read about her plans for the future, in which she likely will not be rich, but definitely happy!
  • By Sarah‘s post provides a wonderful view of the future, as it’s maturing in barrels at the winery!
  • In a lovely post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we’re looking at a future in Milan, which looks rather nice in May!
  • In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny gives us a future rose, which looks amazing as a bud!
  • Robert always has great photos in Photo Roberts Blog, which this week look forward to a wonderful Summer!
  • In another lovely post in Fleeting Muse, Pranab presents us with some future fruits in the blossoms that she photographed.
  • Nicole’s view of the future in Une Photo, Un Poéme presents us with wonderful fields that speak of Summer!
  • Doar Nicole shows us stunning photos of tulips in her post for this week, which are accompanied by a great poem!
  • Miriam’s post in Out an’ About takes us back to the future at slightly less than 88 mph; exploring the sands looks like a lot of fun!
  • In a great post in Woolly Muses, we get to see some photos from a safari in Africa with amazing animals!
  • In a lovely post in Land of Images, we are looking forward to a hopefully near future of bluebells and wild garlic!
  • In a fantastic post from Anita’s Images, she shows us some of the great things of the future, as well as what we need to do to protect our environment for that future!
  • With a stunning photo, Life in Minutes brings us a future that looks beautiful with a reminder that our future lies in the past!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 103”

  1. This is really a great image as a different kind of looking into the future! Beautiful colors and an amazing depth.
    Once again, I really think you are doing a great job with all these Round up´s Frank. Much appreciated and so fun to read as well as visiting all of the other participants. Thanks for the link 😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s