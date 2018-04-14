Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 103

Welcome to the 103rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the delayed round up, as I’ve had a rather busy week.
Your views of the future have been amazing! I really enjoyed reading your posts and seeing some of the amazing photography. There was great variety, as well, ranging from looking at the possibilities of the future and things, to which we look forward, to deep thoughts and great trips that look like a lot of fun!
Thank you for a great set of posts!
Here’s a different look into the future….
Right in my home town of West Boylston, this railroad line provides a view that makes us wonder about what lies ahead….
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Hammad starts things off this week with a wonderful post in The Blog of Hammad Rais, where we get a look into the future!
- Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom has faith in the future, which is understandable with those lovable whippets!
- In pensivity101, we read about her plans for the future, in which she likely will not be rich, but definitely happy!
- By Sarah‘s post provides a wonderful view of the future, as it’s maturing in barrels at the winery!
- In a lovely post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we’re looking at a future in Milan, which looks rather nice in May!
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny gives us a future rose, which looks amazing as a bud!
- Robert always has great photos in Photo Roberts Blog, which this week look forward to a wonderful Summer!
- In another lovely post in Fleeting Muse, Pranab presents us with some future fruits in the blossoms that she photographed.
- Nicole’s view of the future in Une Photo, Un Poéme presents us with wonderful fields that speak of Summer!
- Doar Nicole shows us stunning photos of tulips in her post for this week, which are accompanied by a great poem!
- Miriam’s post in Out an’ About takes us back to the future at slightly less than 88 mph; exploring the sands looks like a lot of fun!
- In a great post in Woolly Muses, we get to see some photos from a safari in Africa with amazing animals!
- In a lovely post in Land of Images, we are looking forward to a hopefully near future of bluebells and wild garlic!
- In a fantastic post from Anita’s Images, she shows us some of the great things of the future, as well as what we need to do to protect our environment for that future!
- With a stunning photo, Life in Minutes brings us a future that looks beautiful with a reminder that our future lies in the past!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
This is really a great image as a different kind of looking into the future! Beautiful colors and an amazing depth.
Once again, I really think you are doing a great job with all these Round up´s Frank. Much appreciated and so fun to read as well as visiting all of the other participants. Thanks for the link 😀
Thank you very much, Anita! It’s a lot of fun.