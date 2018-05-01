Welcome to Week 107 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. I just got back from a long trip where I hit 6 countries in 10 days, including one that I didn’t plan on, but more about that later.
As this was a long, strange and mostly excellent trip, I thought that I’d use that as a theme for this week’s challenge: Trip. Part of the reason is that I already used Travel as a theme in week 57 (I had to look to verify that), and Trip can still be about travel, but also about the other meanings of the word. You get full choice this week to decide how you would like to use this week’s theme!
So, please use your creative brain, and share something to amaze and delight all who want to find out about this Trip! Have fun with this one!
This is from a previous trip to Brno, Czech Republic…
This square is in front of the Moravian Gallery in Brno, where people could skate around this great horse and knight statue; someone may even have tripped here!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t let this assignment trip you up, and make sure the light is fantastic!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Trip”
Wow! You are a world traveler. That statue, oh my, what legs that horse has. 🙂 Thank for the challenge.
Love the picture, Frank. I was in Brno two years ago in April. I only had one full day and I wish I had spent at least one more. It is a lovely town. Somehow, I missed this. I stayed by the Cabbage Market so I couldn’t have been too far away.
Brno is a beautiful town with lots to do and see. I have a team of people there, so I get to travel there several times per year. This was a 5 minute walk from the Cabbage Square
Lucky you! What industry do you work in?
IT; I work in the cloud division of Red Hat, which is a great company.
With the weather that we have in my part of the world, I would appreciate a little snow.
I just realized that you’ve stopped the roundup. I used to depend on it to go say hello to all the previous week’s participants. I guess it was a lot of work, and it is not so difficult for me to find the previous week’s posts.
My goal is to catch up on the round ups; I should post one of them late today in my time zone. With travel and meetings all day and team dinners, there’s not been enough time for me to catch up.
Hi Frank.
Hope you like my choice for your prompt.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-trip/
It sounds like you had quite an adventure! We went on a simple journey from mist into a blue sky: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/05/02/wordless-wednesday-journey-into-blue/
A truly lovely journey!!!
Thank you Frank! :o)