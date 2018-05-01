Welcome to Week 107 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. I just got back from a long trip where I hit 6 countries in 10 days, including one that I didn’t plan on, but more about that later.

As this was a long, strange and mostly excellent trip, I thought that I’d use that as a theme for this week’s challenge: Trip. Part of the reason is that I already used Travel as a theme in week 57 (I had to look to verify that), and Trip can still be about travel, but also about the other meanings of the word. You get full choice this week to decide how you would like to use this week’s theme!

So, please use your creative brain, and share something to amaze and delight all who want to find out about this Trip! Have fun with this one!

This is from a previous trip to Brno, Czech Republic…

This square is in front of the Moravian Gallery in Brno, where people could skate around this great horse and knight statue; someone may even have tripped here!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t let this assignment trip you up, and make sure the light is fantastic!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...