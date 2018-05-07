Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 107

Welcome to the 107th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Round Ups 105 and 106 will arrive within the next couple of days, as they are under construction. Then, without travel for a while, I should be able to stay on schedule.
You truly tripped the light fantastic with your posts! There were some very funny posts that made me laugh (Ooops!) and clearly you have been on some amazing trips, even those that stayed within New York City! Thank you for a great set of posts for me to enjoy and share with everyone.
Also, thank you for your patience, as I have been in a mode to catch up from my travels (work doesn’t slow down when I’m elsewhere 🙂 )
Here’s a quick look from walking around in Kharkiv…
Kharkiv is a wonderful city with lots of parks and many churches! Thanks to my great team in Kharkiv, I got to see some of the sights on a beautiful Saturday; more photos will come when I catch up!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week’s contributions were kicked off by Donna in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with a great set of panoramic images from her trips.
- In Corazon181 we’re treated to a truly amazing trip that takes us to Alaska and beautiful photos of glaciers!
- Marie’s wonderful post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect gives us a special look into Cuba!
- It definitely is a long trip (legal) in theonlyD800inthehameau, as we go all the way to Australia for a lovely image!
- Nicole takes us to a spectacular location in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as we go to Greece to visit the monasteries in Meteora!
- Sarah’s first trip takes us somewhere over the rainbow in By Sarah, with a second post in By Sarah giving us a tip on how to take a trip.
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais goes on the trip of a lifetime, as we join in expanding our horizons!
- In another great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit a little bird that know how to take a trip!
- In Woolly Muses, we take a rather special trip, to a church where number 1 son will end his bachelorhood! Congratulations!
- In pensivity101, we get a different perspective, as the trip is taken by those who are cute, fuzzy and oh so young!
- ladyleemanilla produces a great post with images from many a trip and a reminder that courtship and a road trip might very well be related!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom takes us on a trip very much enjoyed by her whippets! Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature with beautiful photos and a great haiku!
- Michelle’s post in Take a Walk… and Discover must have been from a very cool trip, as the location looks exotic to my eyes!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales proves that she has taken a good number of trips across the world! Great photos!
- In a humorous post in Land of Images, we get to see the end result of a trip of another kind! Well photographed!!
- Layue’s everyday photo blog takes us to the Venice of the Czech Republic with a truly stunning photo!!
- In a wonderful post in her blog This is Another Story, Yinglan shares the beauty of a hike with a great photo!
- Miriam’s awesome post in Out an’ About provides us trips, gears and a few laughs! Go look and find out why a BMW 320 won’t work during the night.
- In a great post in EONYC, we learn that sometimes you don’t even have to leave the city to go on a trip! Great photos!
- Wrapping up this week, Ulli provides us with a fantastic post in Urban Liaisons, as we get to enjoy the street art of Portugal!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!