Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 107

Welcome to the 107th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Round Ups 105 and 106 will arrive within the next couple of days, as they are under construction. Then, without travel for a while, I should be able to stay on schedule.

You truly tripped the light fantastic with your posts! There were some very funny posts that made me laugh (Ooops!) and clearly you have been on some amazing trips, even those that stayed within New York City! Thank you for a great set of posts for me to enjoy and share with everyone.

Also, thank you for your patience, as I have been in a mode to catch up from my travels (work doesn’t slow down when I’m elsewhere 🙂 )

Here’s a quick look from walking around in Kharkiv…

Kharkiv is a wonderful city with lots of parks and many churches! Thanks to my great team in Kharkiv, I got to see some of the sights on a beautiful Saturday; more photos will come when I catch up!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

