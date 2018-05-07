Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 107

Day tripper!

Welcome to the 107th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  Round Ups 105 and 106 will arrive within the next couple of days, as they are under construction.  Then, without travel for a while, I should be able to stay on schedule.

You truly tripped the light fantastic with your posts!  There were some very funny posts that made me laugh (Ooops!) and clearly you have been on some amazing trips, even those that stayed within New York City!  Thank you for a great set of posts for me to enjoy and share with everyone.

Also, thank you for your patience, as I have been in a mode to catch up from my travels (work doesn’t slow down when I’m elsewhere 🙂 )

Here’s a quick look from walking around in Kharkiv…

AdobePhotoshopExpress_2018_05_07_15:04:16
Walking in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Kharkiv is a wonderful city with lots of parks and many churches!  Thanks to my great team in Kharkiv, I got to see some of the sights on a beautiful Saturday; more photos will come when I catch up!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • This week’s contributions were kicked off by Donna in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with a great set of panoramic images from her trips.
  • In Corazon181 we’re treated to a truly amazing trip that takes us to Alaska and beautiful photos of glaciers!
  • Marie’s wonderful post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect gives us a special look into Cuba!
  • It definitely is a long trip (legal) in theonlyD800inthehameau, as we go all the way to Australia for a lovely image!
  • Nicole takes us to a spectacular location in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as we go to Greece to visit the monasteries in Meteora!
  • Sarah’s first trip takes us somewhere over the rainbow in By Sarah, with a second post in By Sarah giving us a tip on how to take a trip.
  • Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais goes on the trip of a lifetime, as we join in expanding our horizons!
  • In another great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit a little bird that know how to take a trip!
  • In Woolly Muses, we take a rather special trip, to a church where number 1 son will end his bachelorhood! Congratulations!
  • In pensivity101, we get a different perspective, as the trip is taken by those who are cute, fuzzy and oh so young!
  • ladyleemanilla produces a great post with images from many a trip and a reminder that courtship and a road trip might very well be related!
  • Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom takes us on a trip very much enjoyed by her whippets!  Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature with beautiful photos and a great haiku!
  • Michelle’s post in Take a Walk… and Discover must have been from a very cool trip, as the location looks exotic to my eyes!
  • Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales proves that she has taken a good number of trips across the world!  Great photos!
  • In a humorous post in Land of Images, we get to see the end result of a trip of another kind!  Well photographed!!
  • Layue’s everyday photo blog takes us to the Venice of the Czech Republic with a truly stunning photo!!
  • In a wonderful post in her blog This is Another Story, Yinglan shares the beauty of a hike with a great photo!
  • Miriam’s awesome post in Out an’ About provides us trips, gears and a few laughs!  Go look and find out why a BMW 320 won’t work during the night.
  • In a great post in EONYC, we learn that sometimes you don’t even have to leave the city to go on a trip!  Great photos!
  • Wrapping up this week, Ulli provides us with a fantastic post in Urban Liaisons, as we get to enjoy the street art of Portugal!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

