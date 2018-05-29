Welcome to Week 111 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. This week’s theme is a bit of a departure from previous ones.
It was a lot of fun reading all of your fantastic posts for last week’s theme! For this week’s theme of Height, my inspiration came from my recent business trip to Vancouver, British Columbia. I was there for the OpenStack Summit, which was a great conference with lots of interesting sessions, but most important opportunity to meet with partners, customers and colleagues to discuss directions and challenges. As I was lucky enough to receive a wonderful package of gift passes from the Vancouver Convention & Visitors Bureau, I managed to take several hours away from the conference and do a quick bit of sightseeing.
An amazing cliff walk at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver provided the Height for this week’s theme. Your challenge is to capture something that gives a sense of height, whether it is a physical of metaphysical one. Look to bring out the sense of departure from the everyday plateau, at which we usually find ourselves!
I can’t wait to see what you might create, as I’m confident that you will reach new heights!
This is the cliff walk…
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has the center piece of the suspension bridge that crosses the chasm; it floats approximately 70m (230ft) above the river. At the same height is this cliff walk, which consists of multiple segments that are connected to the rock face. This walk definitely provides a true feeling of being at quite a height!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
23 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Height”
Hi Frank, Here is my entry for this week. 🙂
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2018/05/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-height/
Trees from me Frank.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/05/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-height/
There’s NO WAY I could go out on that walkway!
LOL!! I have vertigo, and have to actively fight those tendencies when I am on any high location, such as this. It does present a perverse thrill to do this 🙂
Your bridge looks really very interesting and fascinating for me, so you were lucky to have been there really! I have visited such a quite long but free standing bridge leading through the treetops over longer distance more recently, unfortunately it was vibrating and also moving a little bit. Although not so high, I felt an uneasiness but such places are always spectacular and require sometimes a price to be paid.
They are interesting…I also went across the suspension bridge, which swayed from side to side and had lots of up and down motion due to the large number of people crossing it. Makes for a great challenge to have my brains stay in control over my body 🙂
I tend toward full-blown panic attacks at times … heights are one thing that will trigger them. That said, I DO routinely challenge myself to get outside my comfort zone.
Hi Frank, what an amazing walkway! We have taken to the mountains for this week’s contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/05/29/haiku-sweet-monadhliath/
Thank you, Xenia! Lovely post!!
Thank you Frank! :o)
That looks like a lovely place to visit after (or before) a business trip! I’m afraid my entry cannot be easily connected to business.
https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2015/09/20/as-high-as-ive-gone/
Been there in 2004 December. Will include one photo from the trip ( if I can find it). Lovely place.
It’s a wonderful place!