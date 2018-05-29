Welcome to Week 111 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. This week’s theme is a bit of a departure from previous ones.

It was a lot of fun reading all of your fantastic posts for last week’s theme! For this week’s theme of Height, my inspiration came from my recent business trip to Vancouver, British Columbia. I was there for the OpenStack Summit, which was a great conference with lots of interesting sessions, but most important opportunity to meet with partners, customers and colleagues to discuss directions and challenges. As I was lucky enough to receive a wonderful package of gift passes from the Vancouver Convention & Visitors Bureau, I managed to take several hours away from the conference and do a quick bit of sightseeing.

An amazing cliff walk at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver provided the Height for this week’s theme. Your challenge is to capture something that gives a sense of height, whether it is a physical of metaphysical one. Look to bring out the sense of departure from the everyday plateau, at which we usually find ourselves!

I can’t wait to see what you might create, as I’m confident that you will reach new heights!

This is the cliff walk…

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has the center piece of the suspension bridge that crosses the chasm; it floats approximately 70m (230ft) above the river. At the same height is this cliff walk, which consists of multiple segments that are connected to the rock face. This walk definitely provides a true feeling of being at quite a height!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

