Welcome to Week 124 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your entries to last week;s challenge caused quite a Scene!

After we cleared the heady scenes from the past week, which were great fun and very creative, it’s time to let our spirits rise. With that in mind, I think that we take this week’s challenge with the theme of Lift! As you’ve learned to expect, this is another theme that you can take into multiple directions, so let your imagination run wild and submit that, which tickles your fancy!

I fully expect to be surprised by some of your upLifting interpretations! Have fun!

Here, we see a rather powerful lift…

The Falkirk Wheel is a rather unusual and unique lock in that it uses Archimedes’ principle to lift boats 24 meters, thus replacing a number of locks in connecting the Forth and Clyde Canal with the Union Canal just a little ways outside Edinburgh in Scotland.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing you lift the veil and uncover the beauty that lay hidden!

