Welcome to Week 124 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your entries to last week;s challenge caused quite a Scene!
After we cleared the heady scenes from the past week, which were great fun and very creative, it’s time to let our spirits rise. With that in mind, I think that we take this week’s challenge with the theme of Lift! As you’ve learned to expect, this is another theme that you can take into multiple directions, so let your imagination run wild and submit that, which tickles your fancy!
I fully expect to be surprised by some of your upLifting interpretations! Have fun!
Here, we see a rather powerful lift…
The Falkirk Wheel is a rather unusual and unique lock in that it uses Archimedes’ principle to lift boats 24 meters, thus replacing a number of locks in connecting the Forth and Clyde Canal with the Union Canal just a little ways outside Edinburgh in Scotland.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing you lift the veil and uncover the beauty that lay hidden!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
31 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Lift”
I can relate to vertigo, as I have to fight it at any good height. Brain cells can recognize and decide to fight it 🙂
Great theme Frank and brought back many memories for me.
Thank you, Miriam! Love your post!
The picture of that powerful lift is amazing.
I also thank you for the challenge as it brings out our creative side.
Thank you kindly!
Wow, that’s just really cool.
That’s an amazing lift. Even more so as I read more about it. Thanks for pointing it out.
Thank you!
A lovely image Frank and I have seen the Falkirk Wheel in a documentary ages ago – it is an amazing way for the boats to travel between the two canals. My contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/08/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-lift/
Love your post, Xenia!
Thank you Frank! :o)
What a fantastic boat lift! 🙂 I didn’t know about those. Human ingenuity truly never ceases to amaze!
Here’s my somewhat associative contribution to today’s challenge:
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/08/28/uplifted/
It’s a one of a kind solution 🙂
Wonderful click!
As I lift my eyes to the moon, I have questions. https://odaciuk.wordpress.com/2018/08/28/lifting-my-eyes/
Love the lifting lock Frank. Here’s my offering this week:
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/08/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-lift/
Liftoff! Great prompt, Frank! Very cool photo – I never knew that kind of lock existed!
My contribution:
http://oneletterup.com/2018/08/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-lift