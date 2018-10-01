Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 127

Welcome to the 127th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your views of various parts of the world are truly inspiring! Your posts vary from shedding light on your place in Our World to the world around you and all its magnificent aspects! Each and every one of them was a joy to read!

Thank you for letting your creativity shine through in each of your contributions for this week; I hope that you enjoy each other’s posts!

Here’s another view of our world…

My reason for choosing this image is that it is all about what is most important in our world: connections between people with pure love and joy! There is enough love to make it all the way around the world and unite all of humanity! Let’s bring everyone together!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

