Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 127

Welcome to the 127th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your views of various parts of the world are truly inspiring! Your posts vary from shedding light on your place in Our World to the world around you and all its magnificent aspects! Each and every one of them was a joy to read!
Thank you for letting your creativity shine through in each of your contributions for this week; I hope that you enjoy each other’s posts!
Here’s another view of our world…
My reason for choosing this image is that it is all about what is most important in our world: connections between people with pure love and joy! There is enough love to make it all the way around the world and unite all of humanity! Let’s bring everyone together!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- We get a great view of pensivity101‘s world, both past and present; living on a boat must have been a constant adventure!
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House brings some interesting views of her world, as she clearly likes to explore its more unusual spots!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival combines a great set of images from her part of the world to illustrate what it’s like being a blogger; awesome post!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are introduced the India’s oldest sea bridge; this train bridge is certainly an interesting bit of engineering!
- A wonderful post in Chateaux des Fleurs takes us to an exotic land, which is a truly interesting part of our world!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom takes us into their world with great photos and haiku! In a second post in Tranature, we find inspiration in the breeze!
- In another wonderful post in her blog Heaven’s Sunshine, Irene invites us to take in the view! It is magnificent!
- Stella shares a magnificent view of her world in Giggles & Tales, in which she shares some of Denmark’s finest attributes…but no Lego?
- In Banactee‘s post, we are taken into an unusual world with its own beauty, as we are taken into Grafitti World!
- Jason worships the Sun in Proscenium, whether it is grasshopper yoga or the pot of gold…
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah goes back in time to when our world was ruled by terrible lizards… or is it still the case? [FYI – this blog may be set private, making access require authorization]
- In another wonderful post in her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy plays with shadows again…to great effect!
- Anita’s post in Anita’s Images shares the colors of her world, which are beautiful indeed, as we look at the port of Valetta!
- Deb’s photo in Twenty Four provides for a curious world view; whose view of the world do we get here?
- Petra had plenty of inspiration for her post in Photoworld vol. 3, as those skies are simply spectacular!
- Cactus Catz‘s post gives us an interesting view of Tucson, as the mural on Hippie Gypsy is nothing short of amazing!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post touches on a rather timely view of our world, as Lady Liberty will attest!
- Fatma Mahmoud shares a beautiful view of the world around her with a great photograph!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 provides us with a view of Exeter that shows one of the improvements to downtown; Water street flourishes!
- A lovely post in Touring with Kids takes us to the Jersey Shore, which can be both enticing in its beauty and ferocious in its weather!
- Sonya takes this week’s theme rather literally in Middleton Road: the art installation in the forecourt of Te Papa is stunning!
- There appears to be a traffic jam in theOnlyD800intheHameau‘s world: it’s a rather sheepish traffic incident, at that!
- Jordan takes us to Rosarito Beach in Jordy’s Streamings; the architecture looks stunning, and those toys…who can resist playing with them?
- Maria goes in close in her post in KameraPromenader, as she examines the structure of the world around us.
- Brian’s views of the world are stunning, as we can see in Bushboy’s World; it’s great to see how travel can get one to interesting locales!
- Sonia’s post in Sonia’s Musings shares an image of a location that helped her through times of grief, as the sea helped absorb some of the pain; perfect world!
- In a great post in A Day in the Life, we are treated to a set of lovely photos of the world, where birds play a significant role!
- Another fantastic photo in Land of Images proves that the geese like to come back on a regular schedule!
- A truly interesting post in Photography Journal Blog takes us to the Queen’s Hamlet; Marie Antoinette must have enjoyed this little hamlet!
- In another fantastic post in A Pause for Nature, we explore a key part of our world: light! In a second post in A Pause for Nature, we take a close-up view of some of our co-inhabitants…not for the squeamish!
- Olga shows one of the interesting aspects of her world in her post in Stuff and what if…; the city of lakes!
- In sgeoil‘s post, we visit the Conglomerates in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park; a stunning view!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Roberts Blog tell us an intriguing set of stories; which story do you see in each of the photos?
- In Pragun’s Panchtattwa, we learn something about Pragun’s passions: go check them out!
- Debbie’s photos in Travel with Intent burst with color, as she goes around the world and captures the colors that exist with flags!
- In another wonderful post in A Thousand Miles, Ilka shares a gorgeous sky and talks about herself in Bavaria; a great read!
- Ju-Lyn’s post in All Things Bright and Beautiful shares some of the changing seasons in her world, as well as her running through them!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 127”
I couldn’t agree more 🙂
Very powerful snap this is indeed, Frank.
Great post 😁
What a shame I missed the theme last week Frank. Sounds like you got some amazing posts. Happy October to you 🙂
There’s always next week, Miriam 🙂