Tuesday Photo Challenge – Go Big!

Welcome to Week 128 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Last week’s theme of Our World unleashed a great number of creative posts, as you shared views of your world and what the world might be with great photography, poetry and prose! As I’m writing this post during a business trip, I thought I’d let a little bit of my current locale seep into the theme for this week; I’m in Austin, Texas, for 3 days, and, as you might know, everything is bigger in Texas! Therefore, this week’s theme is Go Big!
Unleash your creative minds, lenses and pens, and share what Go Big! might mean to you. As always, you have license to take the theme into any direction of your choosing, so have fun with this theme!
I’m filled with anticipation of what you might produce!!
Here’s something from antiquity, when the Romans went big…
Of course, the Colosseum is colossal, as you can tell from the size of the people in one of the leftmost arches on the second row… The sheer size of the structure is imposing and its state of preservation across the ages is mind-boggling, particularly, when taking into account that it stands in an earthquake prone land.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m definitely looking forward to finding out what supersized items appear this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
27 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Go Big!”
That’s a fine Roman day. I decided to go with the big fish.
https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2018/09/28/go-fish/
Nice one!
Bigwigs really did wear big wigs. That’s all I can contribute and have a nice day @ Ulli
And they powdered them! Have a great day!
Wonderful view!
Wow – That’s a BIG structure. I’ve yet to discover something that big, so I went small but made the subject look big in the photo. Thank you for the opportunity to play along. https://www.quaintrevival.com/how-to-fall-in-love-with-the-golden-hour/
That’s a gorgeous photo!
Thank you!
nice one
Water, tides and the moon from me Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/10/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-go-big/
…this week I’ve only found one photo.
And you went really big!
YES!! 🙂
A beautiful shot and a great challenge Frank! The whippets are going big today: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/10/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-go-big/
Nice tips
That is big!!!
Here is mine – https://ramyatantry.wordpress.com/2018/10/02/beauty-of-bhuleshwar-temple/
Here is my entry for this week.
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2018/10/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-go-big/
Very interesting theme – Love your Colosseum!