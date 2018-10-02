Tuesday Photo Challenge – Go Big!

Welcome to Week 128 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Last week’s theme of Our World unleashed a great number of creative posts, as you shared views of your world and what the world might be with great photography, poetry and prose! As I’m writing this post during a business trip, I thought I’d let a little bit of my current locale seep into the theme for this week; I’m in Austin, Texas, for 3 days, and, as you might know, everything is bigger in Texas! Therefore, this week’s theme is Go Big!

Unleash your creative minds, lenses and pens, and share what Go Big! might mean to you. As always, you have license to take the theme into any direction of your choosing, so have fun with this theme!

I’m filled with anticipation of what you might produce!!

Here’s something from antiquity, when the Romans went big…

Of course, the Colosseum is colossal, as you can tell from the size of the people in one of the leftmost arches on the second row… The sheer size of the structure is imposing and its state of preservation across the ages is mind-boggling, particularly, when taking into account that it stands in an earthquake prone land.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m definitely looking forward to finding out what supersized items appear this week!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...