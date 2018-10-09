Welcome to Week 129 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The idea for this week’s theme came from the fact that Monday saw a Birthday in our household: Stuff, our youngest Cardigan Welsh Corgi, is now one year old! We are amazed that he made it this far, as he is a mischievous, crazy little boy with no sense of self-preservation; he does things just to test our patience, and jumps of the armrest of the couch, as if he can fly!

Take any creative license that you wish with this week’s theme, as Birthday can refer to any creation, be they Nature or Human made. So, unleash your creative minds, lenses and pens, and share what you come up with for the theme, and, most imortant, have some fun!

I’m filled with anticipation of what you might produce!!

Here’s that little boy, when he was 9-1/2 weeks old…

As it was getting pretty cold outside, and he was just a little body, we got him this cute little jacket, so he’d stay warm long enough to do his business outside. It looked pretty fashionable!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m definitely looking forward to finding out what supersized items appear this week!

