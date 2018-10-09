Tuesday Photo Challenge – Birthday

Stuff turns one!

Welcome to Week 129 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The idea for this week’s theme came from the fact that Monday saw a Birthday in our household: Stuff, our youngest Cardigan Welsh Corgi, is now one year old!  We are amazed that he made it this far, as he is a mischievous, crazy little boy with no sense of self-preservation; he does things just to test our patience, and jumps of the armrest of the couch, as if he can fly!

Take any creative license that you wish with this week’s theme, as Birthday can refer to any creation, be they Nature or Human made.  So, unleash your creative minds, lenses and pens, and share what you come up with for the theme, and, most imortant, have some fun!

I’m filled with anticipation of what you might produce!!

Here’s that little boy, when he was 9-1/2 weeks old…

20171217-Stuffs-New-Coat_57A8838
Stuff, the Cardigan

As it was getting pretty cold outside, and he was just a little body, we got him this cute little jacket, so he’d stay warm long enough to do his business outside.  It looked pretty fashionable!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m definitely looking forward to finding out what supersized items appear this week!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

41 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Birthday”

  4. Pingback: Down the memory lane… – Heart to Heart
  6. Pingback: My little Luna a re-introduction for Dutch goes the Photo Birthday challenge – Jordy’s Streamings
  10. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Birthday | theonlyD800inthehameau
  12. Pingback: The tomb of Hoshang Shah – Don't hold your breath
  14. Pingback: Haiku: Celebration – Tranature
  17. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Birthday! | Giggles & Tales
  19. Pingback: Dutch Goes the Photo Challenge: Birthday – Go Outside Today
  21. Pingback: Climb Every Mountain – Proscenium

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s