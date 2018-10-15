Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 129

Welcome to the 129th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Stuff really appreciates all the well-wishes and has had a fantastic birthday week filled with play and shenanigans!
Clearly, Birthdays are great for reminiscing, which produced some truly stunning posts; they range from the hilarious and silly to deeply touching! There were some really delicious looking cakes, one of which took my breath away and makes me want to have a birthday in China! I truly enjoyed reading each of your posts and am glad to have you among my blogosphere friends!
Thank you for the effort that you put into your great posts, and please let each other know what you think of your friends’ posts!
By your overwhelming request…
Usually, Stuff prefers to sit on top of the armrest, which would have been easier, as he decided to sit closer to me on the couch. Of course, the moment he noticed that my iPhone was facing in his direction he had to start fidgeting! He also threw a head tilt, which I got here. He’s pretty handsome and a rock-solid, muscle-bound 39 pounds of fun!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week’s entries started with Heart to Heart‘s wonderful post, which went down memory lane with a wonderful cake that her daughter gave to her dad.
- From Jordy’s Streamings we get just the cutest photo and story of little Luna, whose photo at the age of just a few days is heart-melting!
- We get a truly lovely post in pensivity101‘s blog, as she reminisces about her mum’s 80th birthday! It is a joyous read!
- Eleven years back goes theOnlyD800intheHameau‘s post, as he shares a photo of one of his twin grandsons on the day of his birth; small then, but no longer so at 11!
- Jackie threw 2 parties for her husband on his 60th birthday, as is seen in her post in Junkboat Travels; he also got twice the cake!!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit the tomb of Hoshang Shah on a foggy day that makes this great site look even more mysterious!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom celebrates the birth of her book, which is filled with lovely images and great poetry. Go check it out; I ordered a copy on Amazon and have it in my possession already, and am very happy with its inspiration! In a second post in Tranature, we celebrate the swans and cygnets!
- Stella shares some great cake and cookies in her post in Giggles & Tales, as Pastor Frank celebrated his birthday and there were lots of other celebrations!
- In For an Insight!!, we get a wonderful blog post about her 35th birthday! It sounds like the first 35 years have been a great start for lots more years!
- In a walk down memory lane, Go Outside Today takes us back to 1978, the era of K-Tel and nostalgic video games…do you remember/know Coleco?
- If you believe in coincidences, go to Proscenium, as there is a huge set of them going around…and wish Jason a HAPPY BIRTHDAY (belated at this point), as the date of this week’s challenge is that of his 50th birthday!! Thank you for sharing it with us!!
- Brian lights the candles in Bushboy’s World on a cake that looks absolutely delicious!!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story is about a birthday cake that she asked her aunt to order for her when she visited China. It was not Yinglan’s birthday, but seeing this cake helps me understand why!
- In a post filled with that nostalgic sense of birthday magic, Sandy complements the photo with a great poem in Out of my Write Mind; go check it out!
- In a great post in My Namasté 365 Online, we find out about the significance of the author’s birth date…57 minutes after her brother was born!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 compares 4th birthday parties, and I think I know which one I like better! Which is your choice?
- Minions are a world-wide phenomenon, and we see the evidence in a great photo in Chateaux des Fleurs; of course, it’s odd for a minion to have a minion…
- The Roaming Urban Gypsy put together a wonderful post, and I have to give my congratulations to her aunt, who is over 100 years old and looking great!
- The Minion in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is really mighty, or is it the cake baker’s talent that is mighty? As long as the kids are happy!!
- The awesome post in Touring with Kids celebrates a birthday of a government service that I think all of us love: the National Parks Service!
- Shelley claims that her father-in-law is the smartest man in the world in Quaint Revival; if a quirky and fun sense of humor is the requirement…I think he has a chance!
- Maria takes an interesting view on this week’s theme in KameraPromenader, as she shares the celebration of the birth of a new marriage! Well done!
- A wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog celebrates a big birthday for Saint Louis, Missouri: its 250th!
- This week’s post for the theme in A Day in the Life provides a really fun look at birthdays in the family! Great poses!!
- With another fantastic photo in Land of Images challenges us to accept that they were not there yesterday…what do you think?
- With a photo that really captures the mood of the moment and has us feel the warmth of the candles, Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery shares a 100th birthday image!
- I can relate to the sentiment in Woolly Muses‘s post, as there has been many a time that I asked the same question; great to see Taji made it past 1!!
- Debbie has my vote for sharing a favorite bear in Travel with Intent, as Paddington is definitely my favorite among fictional bears!
- Susan shares her birthday with her granddaughter Sydney, which is definitely a joyous occasion, as we can see in Musin’ with Susan; awesome photo!
- In a touching post in A Thousand Miles, Ilka shares a great photo from her middle son’s seventh birthday; a true ascent!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
14 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 129”
He is most certainly handsome and seems pretty pleased with himself. Wonderful photo again Frank and look forward to your next theme.
Happy birthday, Stuff! May your doggie dreams come true in the year ahead!
Dreams filled with play and cookies!
I love how this post collects all the entries and giving the spotlight to each one. Very awesome gesture 🙂
Thank you! It’s great to get such wonderful posts from everyone!
Real serious’Stuff’😂 What an array of posts…so beautifully compiled! thanks for all the hard work behind it…
Thank you! Love all these awesome posts!
You r welcome 😊
Hi, just wanted to know how do we get to participate in these challenges ?
I post a new challenge every Tuesday with details. Either link back to the challenge post or use the #fpj-photo-challenge to connect.
I’m glad you got a chance to get a photo of Stuff. He looks like he has quite the personality 🙂
Stuff is totally gorgeous. Hugs and allowable treats by proxy (I’m a pushover for an adorable face) 🙂
If a dog year is like seven human years, then shouldn’t our pets have a birthday every 52 days?
Stuff looks so handsome and very bright too! Thank you for buying our book and for providing so much inspiration with your wonderful challenges! :o)