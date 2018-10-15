Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 129

Welcome to the 129th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Stuff really appreciates all the well-wishes and has had a fantastic birthday week filled with play and shenanigans!

Clearly, Birthdays are great for reminiscing, which produced some truly stunning posts; they range from the hilarious and silly to deeply touching! There were some really delicious looking cakes, one of which took my breath away and makes me want to have a birthday in China! I truly enjoyed reading each of your posts and am glad to have you among my blogosphere friends!

Thank you for the effort that you put into your great posts, and please let each other know what you think of your friends’ posts!

By your overwhelming request…

Usually, Stuff prefers to sit on top of the armrest, which would have been easier, as he decided to sit closer to me on the couch. Of course, the moment he noticed that my iPhone was facing in his direction he had to start fidgeting! He also threw a head tilt, which I got here. He’s pretty handsome and a rock-solid, muscle-bound 39 pounds of fun!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

