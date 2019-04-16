Welcome to week 156 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The devastating fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was horrific in the way that it touched the heart and soul of Parisian, the French and many of us around the world. This cathedral is a true world treasure in both its architecture and the meaning that it carries, which transcends faith. I am heartened by President Emmanel Macron’s response with the intent to rebuild Notre Dame, as it is part of the heritage of France and, indeed, the World.
With this news, it was immediately obvious to me that the theme for this week’s challenge is to be Worship. Regardless of religion, faith or belief system, we can all worship; whether it’s a universal being, nature or the love of our life… Please take this challenge into the direction of Worship that speaks most to you and share it creatively!
I very much look forward to your responses to this theme, as I hope you are as inspired as I am by how humanity can respond to adversity and achieve ever greater heights!
Here’s a cathedral that faced fires during its time…
The Elgin Cathedral originates from 1224 and was ravaged by fire on 3 occasions in 1270, 1390 and 1402. It came back time and again until the time of the Scottish Reformation in 1560, after which it was abandoned. After the lead waterproofing was removed from the roof in 1567, it decayed steadily until its roof collapsed during a storm in 1637; deterioration continued over the centuries… Despite its current state, one can feel the power of this site when walking its grounds; it’s impressive!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
39 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Worship”
It is so sad with the devastating fire.
The Elgin Cathedral must have been an impressing sight, it still is! Great photo!
It is devastating to see that fire. Love the walk up the hill to that chapel!
Thank you!
I whole-heartedly agree.
I join the many who will post Notre Dame
http://bushboy.blog/2019/04/16/worship/
Wonderful images!
Thank you Frank 🙂 Wonderful memories of Paris
What a lovely sunny photo. I don’t want to enter my post on the Notre-Dame for this. Instead I give you a smaller tragedy, but more intense.
Wonderful post!
Thanks
Some photos on the subject – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2019/04/16/worship
Awesome post, Ed!
Thanks Frank
I am going to Paris in a couple of weeks and was looking forward to going inside Notre Dame, as I hadn’t the other two times I’ve been to Paris!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/04/dutchs-tuesday-photo-challenge_79.html
Sorry to hear that your trip has been changed by this week’s fire. Your post is fantastic!
Hi Frank,
Here is my entry for the day.
https://ceenphotography.com/2019/04/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-worship/
Wonderful shots, Cee!
It was so sad to see the Notre Dame in flames on the news Frank, we have many happy memories of visiting and it’s a very special place. We’re so grateful the bell towers and rose window could be saved and it’s great to see support flowing in to help with the restoration. I love your image of Elgin Cathedral and you’ve captured it on a beautiful day. We’ve gone for a different kind of worship for this week’s contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/04/16/haiku-skylark/
Another lovely post, Xenia. Nature is a cathedral for all!
Thank you dear Frank, it truly is 🙂🌲🐦🎶
What a tragic loss of Notre Dame Cathedral. Thoughts, prayers and condolences for the people of Paris and France. Here is my contribution: https://gwhphotos.wordpress.com/2019/04/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-worship/
A great contribution!
Two for you here Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/04/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-worship/
That’s just a wonderful post! Lovely!
Thanks Frank.
Perfect for today. https://nadiamerrillphotography.wordpress.com/2019/04/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-worship/