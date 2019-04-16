Tuesday Photo Challenge – Worship

Welcome to week 156 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The devastating fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was horrific in the way that it touched the heart and soul of Parisian, the French and many of us around the world. This cathedral is a true world treasure in both its architecture and the meaning that it carries, which transcends faith. I am heartened by President Emmanel Macron’s response with the intent to rebuild Notre Dame, as it is part of the heritage of France and, indeed, the World.

With this news, it was immediately obvious to me that the theme for this week’s challenge is to be Worship. Regardless of religion, faith or belief system, we can all worship; whether it’s a universal being, nature or the love of our life… Please take this challenge into the direction of Worship that speaks most to you and share it creatively!

I very much look forward to your responses to this theme, as I hope you are as inspired as I am by how humanity can respond to adversity and achieve ever greater heights!

Here’s a cathedral that faced fires during its time…

Elgin Cathedral

The Elgin Cathedral originates from 1224 and was ravaged by fire on 3 occasions in 1270, 1390 and 1402. It came back time and again until the time of the Scottish Reformation in 1560, after which it was abandoned. After the lead waterproofing was removed from the roof in 1567, it decayed steadily until its roof collapsed during a storm in 1637; deterioration continued over the centuries… Despite its current state, one can feel the power of this site when walking its grounds; it’s impressive!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s all have cake and enjoy this week!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

39 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Worship”

  1. Pingback: Kamerapromenader
  3. Pingback: Notre Dame de Paris – Une photo, un poème
  4. Pingback: Worship – By Sarah
  5. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge-Worship | Nut House Central
  6. Pingback: Worship – bushboys world
  8. Pingback: Church of coral – Don't hold your breath
  10. Pingback: Worship – St Mary’s – Land of Images
  12. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – worship – Field Notes From Over The Hill
  14. Pingback: Worship – Geriatri'x' Fotogallery
  15. Pingback: Haiku: Skylark – Whippet Wisdom – a Highland Journey
  16. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Worship – Cee's Photo Challenges

  18. It was so sad to see the Notre Dame in flames on the news Frank, we have many happy memories of visiting and it’s a very special place. We’re so grateful the bell towers and rose window could be saved and it’s great to see support flowing in to help with the restoration. I love your image of Elgin Cathedral and you’ve captured it on a beautiful day. We’ve gone for a different kind of worship for this week’s contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/04/16/haiku-skylark/

    Reply
  19. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Worship – gwh photos
  21. Pingback: Notre Dame Remembered | Light Words
  22. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Worship | Ruined for Life: Phoenix Edition

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.