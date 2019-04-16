Welcome to week 156 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The devastating fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was horrific in the way that it touched the heart and soul of Parisian, the French and many of us around the world. This cathedral is a true world treasure in both its architecture and the meaning that it carries, which transcends faith. I am heartened by President Emmanel Macron’s response with the intent to rebuild Notre Dame, as it is part of the heritage of France and, indeed, the World.

With this news, it was immediately obvious to me that the theme for this week’s challenge is to be Worship. Regardless of religion, faith or belief system, we can all worship; whether it’s a universal being, nature or the love of our life… Please take this challenge into the direction of Worship that speaks most to you and share it creatively!

I very much look forward to your responses to this theme, as I hope you are as inspired as I am by how humanity can respond to adversity and achieve ever greater heights!

Here’s a cathedral that faced fires during its time…

Elgin Cathedral

The Elgin Cathedral originates from 1224 and was ravaged by fire on 3 occasions in 1270, 1390 and 1402. It came back time and again until the time of the Scottish Reformation in 1560, after which it was abandoned. After the lead waterproofing was removed from the roof in 1567, it decayed steadily until its roof collapsed during a storm in 1637; deterioration continued over the centuries… Despite its current state, one can feel the power of this site when walking its grounds; it’s impressive!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s all have cake and enjoy this week!

