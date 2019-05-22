Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 160

Welcome to the 160th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The night spoke to many of you, as is evident from your wonderful creations this week. I think you’ll agree with me that the set of entries in response to the Night theme are simply amazing. Your variety of approaches and skill, with which you executed them were a pleasure to behold!
Thank you for allowing me to read another great set of posts and the effort that you put into them! Please comment on each other’s work!
Here’s something fun to do at night…
During the Winter season, the town of Brno in the Czech Republic has this wonderful outdoor skating rink in front of one the museums. One can glide around and in front of the art!
- Joseph starts things off this week with a great post in his blog, Lillie-Put, which features a great set of night photos!
- Maria’s photos in her entry in Kamerapromenader are nothing short of stunning; go check them out!
- Sarah shares a great photo in her post in By Sarah; I bet you know where this was taken!
- With another stunning post, A Day in the Life brings us a sense of mystery that fog at night evokes…
- Ann-Christine brings out the sense of the night in her post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; wonderful photo!
- In a wonderful post in iBall Round the World, we get to see one of the fun things to do with photography at night: light trails!
- In another lovely post in pensivity101 we experience the sense of nights on a boat…I bet those ducks sounded interesting!
- Na’ama brings us an outstanding poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the long night…
- Jase shares the love of a rainy night in an enticing post in Proscenium, great photos too!
- Kammie brings us a wonderful set of photos in Nut House Central, where she gets the ambience across to us beautifully!
- Carol’s photos in her post in Light Words are lovely; they really give us a sense of midnight in Paris!
- In an awesome post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see night time in an abandoned shopping mall…eerie!
- Irene’s photo in this week’s entry in Heaven’s Sunshine captures a stunning night-time reflection!
- Paula’s view of the night in Light Motifs II captures the last light beautifully!
- Nicole’s capture of the sunset in her blog One Photo, Un Poéme is nothing short of stunning!
- Travel with Tech features some great travel locations with London, Budapest and Prague and these night-time shots are wonderful!
- Shelley’s warming up to the nights in her post in Quaint Revival, as Spring nights warm her heart! Great photos!
- Debbie’s travels in Valetta bring us wonderful night scenes in Travel with Intent; I love the quiet ambience!
- Brian’s views of the night in Bushboy’s World provide a wonderful variety of aspects; that salamander is stunning!
- Ken really brings out the charm of camping at night in his post in Pictures without Film; that harbor is stunning too!
- Danny’s photo in this week’s post in Danny James Photography has a great sense of color against the night!
- This week’s wonderful post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery provides a stunning view of the Nordic night!
- This week’s contribution to the theme in A Wise Woman’s Journey has a gorgeous photo and lovely haiku!
- In this week’s post in Land of Images we get a stunning night view of a bridge that brings the art to architecture!
- In a touching post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, Hammad focuses on some of the mishaps during one night of photography…
- Sandy stuns us with a great photo in her post in Out of My Write Mind, and the poem just adds to your enjoyment!
- Ramya shares a lovely photo of trees against the night sky in a great post in And Miles to go before I Sleep…
- Deb’s post in Twenty-Four brings us a rather interesting view, as foreground and background interplay…
- With a lovely photo in Hadd Hai Year, we get a view of the night in Zibo, China!
- David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog is one that you’ll have to see! His night-time photography is nothing short of amazing!!
- Michelle gives us a gorgeous view of the night in Bangkok in her post in Take a Walk and Discover!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, takes us to Coronado Beach with a night-time view that all of us would cherish!
- This week’s entry in Photography Journal Blog is stunning! The Royal Albert Hall never looked better!
- Khürt once again brings us an amazing post in Island in the Net! His photos of life at night are to be seen by all!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 160”
