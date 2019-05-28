Welcome to week 162 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Vacation time in Ireland was fantastic, but it’s great to be home again, as we got greeted very warmly by our dogs! As I’m catching up on all the things that didn’t get done during vacation, I will post last week’s round up on Wednesday.

For this week’s theme, the inspiration is two-fold: there was a wonderful example close to our last place where we stayed in Ireland and it provides a great opportunity for catching a vista… This week’s theme of Tower can be taken in various directions, as it can be a verb or a noun… I’m looking forward to seeing your creative minds and hearts explore the Tower that is Towering!!

I hope that you’ll have fun with this week’s theme, and that the Tower is not looming over you!

Here’s the barn that inspired this week’s theme…

The Wonderful Barn

This structure is known as The Wonderful Barn and is located in Leixlip, County Kildare, Ireland. It was built in 1743 and there are a number of theories about its purpose (cf. Wikipedia); the prevalent theory that was explained to me is its use as a granary, not only to stave off the famines that were common, but specifically for the Guinness breweries. Its height is 22 meters, which makes it a significant climb with a bag of grain on ones back.

When I first saw it, this structure reminded me of the Tower of Babel in the painting by Pieter Bruegel. It has this feeling of something that was lost in translation…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to all your towering creations!

