Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 181

Welcome to the 181st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you for an amazing line-up of tourist location that you enjoyed and some of the side-effects of locations being popular! I can fully relate to some of the great examples of tourist spots being overrun by crowds to the point that they are no longer fun to visit. For that reason, it’s that much more satisfying to find those amazing spots that not only speak to you, but also give you the sense of being the only person in the world, who has found it… Those are magic moments!
Thank you for creating this fun reading experience for me, and I hope that you enjoy each other’s posts!
Here is one of my preferred tourist destinations…
This photo really reflects part of my positive tourism experience with Rome; after being overwhelmed by the crowds in the Colosseum (seen in the background), it was a breath of fresh air to visit the Palatine Hill, as it was not overrun by selfie-stick toting tourists… Furthermore, walking across this hill is a trip across history and gave me a real sense of the seat of power that used to be located in this area.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah takes us on a visit to the Florida in Canberra in her post in By Sarah! The flower displays are stunning!
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanilla is a true cornucopia of fantastic sites to visit and they would make any vacation a celebration!
- Viveka takes us to the Carnaval de Nice in myguiltypleasures in a post that is truly fantastic!
- The Grauman Chinese Theater in Hollywood is a great tourist attraction, as we see in a wonderful post in Beautiful Photographs.
- Nicole shares a fantastic photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme: Blackness Castle looks well worth the trip to Scotland!
- Jackie’s trip to visit fabled Uluru is chronicled in her post in Junk Boat Travels, which looks like it was truly amazing!
- I agree that there’s no prize for guessing the tourist destination in another awesome post in the theOnlyD800intheHameau; it’s well known!
- Na’ama features a great family destination in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: looping through the sky! Love the poem as well!
- Jaspa takes us to the gateway to India in Jaspa’s Journeys; I’ looking forward to visiting the gateway myself next year!
- A tour of some of the wonderful locations on can find in Italy is featured in radhikasreflection! Awesome post!
- Diane brings some of the tourist locations of the towns, in which she lived in her post in pensivity101: great set of locales!
- Irene brings us a glimpse from above in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the view of Diamond Head is gorgeous!
- This week we get another wonderful post in the Jesh Studio that brings us some great tourist spots!
- Maria takes us on a fantastic tour of Iceland in another amazing post in Kamerapromenader; what amazing spots!
- Andrea brings us to Sedona, Arizona, in ARHtistic License; a wonderful trip and great post!
- Alice lets us know that the hills are alive in her post in The 59Club; of course, the hills near Salzburg are a great place to visit!
- Jase has a pretty spooky post in Proscenium, as ghost tours are a popular attraction in Gettysburg. Having been there, I can tell you that it is a very powerful area to visit!
- Regina’s post in Help from Heaven features some wonderful places in Spain; Elche looks like one that I want to add to my list!
- Luring the tourists in can be good for business and very creative, as we can see in Heart 2 Heart; that’s an awesome camel!
- Cath goes on a day trip in her blog, Cath’s Camera, as we get to see Maria Island, which looks like a truly interesting place!
- In a wonderful post in Travel with Tech, we go on a trip to Ilocos in the Philippines; this post makes me feel like I’m on the trip myself!
- Hammad apologizes for bragging about his trip to Dubai in 2017, but as you can see in the Blog of Hammad Rais, it was a fantastic trip!
- In a lovely post in My TravelCSP we get to see some interesting locations; can you identify them all?
- Len’s quote in his post in Len Journeys forms the basis for a truly fantastic post! Love the take on what tourism can do for people!
- Kristina put together an insightful and wonderful post in Looking for Enchantment; I agree that locations that are overrun by tourists lose much of their luster…
- David shares some rather amazing spots in hist post in David M’s Photoblog; Beeston Castle looks like a great climb to get to.
- Eric takes us into Rocky Mountain National Park in his post in Up North, where the view is simply stunning!
- In a magnificent post in A Day in the Life, we take a trip back into time during days of tourism from the 1980s!
- It looks like a lovely day for a bicycle ride in the photo in Take a Walk… and Discover; a ride around the park is always nice!
- There’s a great post in Scroll that draws us to the other side of the sea and the city of Dubai.
- Deb finds a location in Kimba that has an incredible display of what can be done to enhance the landscape in Twenty-Four; great choice!
- Tatiana takes us to a museum of on of my favorite artists in her blog Travelways: Salvador Dali has always intrigued me and this is one museum that is on my list!
- Brian put together one of the most amazing array of travel location in his post in bushboys world; all I can say is WOW! Thank you!
- Nandini features some wonderful temples in her post in queennandini and I am intrigued to visit some of these great locations!
- Woolly highlights some of the misgivings that I had about visiting Rome in a great post in Woolly Muses; I remember visiting the Colosseum off-season to be surrounded by the masses; it felt good to cross the street and visit the Palatine Hill for some more personable sauntering.
- Amy selects an interesting location for the photos that she processed in Photography Journal Blog: Mount Snowdon!
- If the photo that we see in Land of Images is any indication, the Lake District is a great area to explore!
- Susan shares a wonderful image of a dapper looking tour guide in her post in Musin’ with Susan; it’s quintessential shopping at the market! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
- I really love Ken’s take on the new role of the mermaid to being a background for selfies in his post in Pictures without Film; Ken and Kristina should compare notes on their experience!
- This week’s photo shared in sgeoil brings us to the edge of a labyrinth… will you enter it?
- In a wonderful post in OstendNomadography, Stef has us visit the city of Brașov in Romania; the monochrome approach is perfection!
- Sheetal’s post in her wonderful blog sheetalbravon takes us to the top of the Milan Cathedral, which is stunning!!
- As I’m pretty familiar with Portsmouth, New Hampshire, I can very much relate to some of the sentiments in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0! Yes, it has grown and parking is a nightmare! And it’s still a great little city!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 181”
Funny you should mention the climb up to Beeston Castle. I did it with a 9 year old relative from Canada who was very disappointed in the castle when we got up there. By his definition castles should be intact and impressive, not in ruins after a siege.
The concept of enjoying the climb comes later in life 🙂
I don’t know if it was the climb or if he thought all castles should be as described in fairytales and habitable.
🙂
Thanks Frank for all the effort you put in to these pingbacks. Much appreciated.
Beautiful photo of the Palatine Hill. It brought back memories of the wonder and awe I felt inspite of the beating sun and the crowd was nothing at all like I had expected.
Also thank you for the lovely shoutout, much appreciated!
Thank you kindly! Walking across the Forum felt like a walk through the history that I learned in high school. Having learned Latin was a real benefit in interpreting what I saw in front of me.
Wow Latin! I guess I was inspired by Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar which my heaven as well hell in school. Honestly, I only saw Caesar holding court everywhere.😊