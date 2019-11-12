Welcome to week 186 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After all the work and personal travel, I’m running a bit behind on my blog work, so expect to see last week’s round up post tomorrow. I’ve taken a quick look at some of your Steep posts and they are amazing! As there was a certain amount of Slope to last week’s theme, I thought it might be follow up with that for this week’s theme. Whether the slope of a line, a gently flowing hill slope, or sloping down a stream, there’s plenty that can be done with this theme.

I’m looking forward to seeing what all of your creative minds will generate! Most of all, have fun with this one!

Here’s a Tuscan field…

Gentle Slopes

During our vacation in Italy, my wife and I got to see quite a bit of beautiful Tuscan landscape, such as this view here. Hill slopes in the distance set a wonderful backdrop for the gently sloping fields in the foreground. As you can tell, the weather was majestic!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Gently slope down the hill and roll up your findings!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...