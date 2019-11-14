Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 185

Welcome to the 185th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of all, my apologies for the delayed posting of this round up; I’ll do better for the current one!

There was plenty of creativity on display in your responses to the theme of Steep! There were some rather dizzying heights and the steepest of stairs to climb, as well as a couple of drinks that were appropriately steeped. It was an absolute pleasure to read each and every one of your posts!!

Thank you for all the creative energy that you put into these posts!!

Here is a rather steep perch…

Nesting on the Cliffs

These seagulls are nesting on the cliffs of the Isle of Staffa, off the coast of Mull; this uninhabited island is well-known for its large numbers of puffins. So I came armed with a stunning 400mm diffractive optics lens to explore the island and find absolutely zero puffins! There were plenty of seagulls, which were so easy to approach that I had to back up with this lens, so that they could fit in the frame of the picture…

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...