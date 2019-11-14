Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 185

Welcome to the 185th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of all, my apologies for the delayed posting of this round up; I’ll do better for the current one!
There was plenty of creativity on display in your responses to the theme of Steep! There were some rather dizzying heights and the steepest of stairs to climb, as well as a couple of drinks that were appropriately steeped. It was an absolute pleasure to read each and every one of your posts!!
Thank you for all the creative energy that you put into these posts!!
Here is a rather steep perch…
These seagulls are nesting on the cliffs of the Isle of Staffa, off the coast of Mull; this uninhabited island is well-known for its large numbers of puffins. So I came armed with a stunning 400mm diffractive optics lens to explore the island and find absolutely zero puffins! There were plenty of seagulls, which were so easy to approach that I had to back up with this lens, so that they could fit in the frame of the picture…
- Ed was first out of the blocks this week with some great steep photos in his post in In My Mind’s Eye. Great stair climbing exercise there!
- Diane shows us that steep can be experienced from a boat in her post in pensivity101, as the other end of the lock is a lot higher up!
- With a couple of beautiful photos in TiongHan’s Blog we get a real appreciation of how steep things can be! That art installation is amazing!
- Nicole takes us into the Peak District in England with a gorgeous photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; Mam Tor is an inviting hike!
- Bren’s view of the Jurassic Coast in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography shows an amazing set of cliffs!
- Jackie had to do some serious climbing to visit the temple at Wat Hanchey in Cambodia! You can see in Junkboat Travels how steep it was!
- Eivor and Pearl are certainly not daunted by the steep hills that we get to enjoy in whippetwisdom; lovely photography and haibun!
- Russell found multiple uses for our theme in Beautiful Photographs, as the price of the steep steeple was rather steep; poor protestants!
- The lovely town of Sarlat has some incredibly steep roofs, as we can see with a gorgeous photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau!
- As we can see in the wonderful photo in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, those cliffs are rather steep!
- Hohenzollern Castle in Germany is an amazing location, and the photo in F2.8_iso100 highlights its beauty very well!
- Cee’s photos in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges definitely show off some steep locales; in particular, Mount Hood looks rather imposing down the road!
- The stairs in the photo in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post might be too steep to stand, but they do provide an opportunity for one of life’s little victories!
- Tatiana’s post in her blog Travelways takes us to Acapulco to a site that I visited many years ago: la Quebrada is well-known for its cliff divers, which is not something for the inexperienced! In her post in Vegas Great Attractions, Tatiana touts the benefits of jumping… I’m sure it is a thrill, but I’m not convinced to go out and do it! Would you?
- Maria takes us to a gorgeous area in her blog Sagittarius Viking; her photos of Sitegraves Pass make me want to visit it!
- Rupali gives us an amazing view of Bergen in the post in Mazeepuran; the climb up Stoltzekleiven must have been arduous, but worth it!
- Kammie brings us some great steep locations in her photos in Nut House Central; some of these look like they would be fun to climb!
- Cath works hard to overcome her fear of stairs, as we can see from her victory photos in Cath’s Camera; those are amazing locations, after which she has a well-deserved cup of tea…
- Jase takes an interesting approach to our theme in a cool post in Proscenium; you’ve got to build it up to make it steep!
- Ramya shares the view at the end of a tiring trek in And Miles to Go Before I Sleep…; the view is stunning!
- There are some great steep areas in New Jersey, as we see in the post in A Day in the Life; the Palisades look amazing!
- We get to have the fun in funicular in My Camera and I…, as we visit the Peak Tram in Hong Kong!
- Eric takes us to a location that cannot be denied steepness in From the Lens; the Grand Canyon certainly qualifies!
- Ann-Christine presents another amazing photo in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; the location intrigues me, as that type of rock formation is unusual!
- Alice shares some rather steep views in her post in the 59 Club; the ascent appears nearly as harrowing as the potential descent!
- I’ll admit that in her post in Travel with Intent, Debbie takes steep to another level…that’s a scary place to work!
- Sandy makes us wonder, if we are so inclined, in her post in Out of my Write Mind; the ascent might be wonderful, even though it will be arduous!
- Maria reminds me of one of the reasons that I want to go back to Iceland in her post in Kamerapromenader; the Nature is simply breathtaking!
- David presents an incredible view of Bickerton Hill in Cheshire in his post in David M’s Photoblog: the colors in this image are stunning!
- In a gorgeous post in Wanderlust and Wonderment, we get to visit to amazing sites: Bryce Canyon and Masada; a world apart, both are imposing.
- Chris’ post in What’s (in) the Picture? takes us inside a wonderful bit of architecture and an interesting museum!
- Aletta takes us to a wonderful location in her post in Now at Home, as we get a great view of a gannett colony in a special location in New Zealand.
- Irene looks down a rather steep drop toward the coastline in a wonderful photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the variety of blue of the water is eye-catching!
- Deb showcases another amazing photo in Twenty-Four; the surf beating against the steep rock is stunning!
- Teressa certainly visits some gorgeous locations, as we can see in her post in Another LQQK; Gibbons Falls in Yellowstone should be on anyone’s must see locales list!
- It’s good to bring your wife with you on the trail, as we find out in Fleeting Muse; on that steep trail, she was a true lifesaver!
- Nandini wrote some wonderful ‘steep’ haikus for her post in queennandini; and those climbs are rather steep as well!
- The steps of Montmartre are rather steep, as Susan shows in her post in Musin’ with Susan! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; the colors on that hummingbird are truly iridescent!
- In a truly interesting post in Sweet Aroma, Oneta shares the wisdom of a child, as the impact of steepness is pondered.
- With another set of stunning photos, Robert brings us some rather steep angles in Photo Roberts Blog!
- Amy takes us to the top of St. Albans Cathedral in Photography Journal Blog, where she details both the event and her treatment of the image.
- Jez looks up in the world, as he finds a wonderful variety of steep views in his post in Jez Braithwaite: this goes to show that there’s more than one way to look at things!
- The gorgeous photo in the post in Land of Images brings us to the steep-le of St. Walburge’s Church in Preston; looks stunning!
- In this week’s entry in sgeoil we are inspired by John Keats to climb with him the steep, Nature’s Observatory; great photo as well!
- Woolly brings us a feature of cows that I had not considered in Woolly Muses: on steep terrain, such as in Switzerland, they have shorter front legs! You’ll want to check this out!
- Oh noooo! There’s no doubting that the snow is too steep for some in a wonderful post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; awesome post!
- Elizabatz tours the world for amazing, steep locales in her post in Albatz Travel Adventures. There’s one location that I have visited among them; which ones have you seen?
- Marie put in the effort along a long climb in Genoa to get the great view we see in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; the way down was much easier!
- Khürt brings us the favorite drink of a civilized world with a stunning photo in Island in the Net; it is well-steeped and beautifully photographed!
Your seagulls look like Black-legged Kittiwakes. Birds on cliffs never occurred to me for the challenge.
I appreciate your bird knowledge; I’m definitely not the expert 🙂 When I had not puffins to capture, these poor souls became my quarry.