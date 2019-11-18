Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 186

Welcome to the 186th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
There was no shortage of interesting Slope to your posts! I found some truly surprising takes on the theme and, as always, was delighted by the great photography and great poems and tales that were in your posts! I especially learned that cats can be taskmasters, and that slope appears in unusual locales!
It was a lot of fun to view and read all of your posts; thank you for a great set of contributions!
Here is another slope…
In another image from Tuscany, we look over the rooftops of the town of Volterra, as the houses sit on the slope of the hill. The contrast between the old construction and satellite dishes stood out to me, so I decided to leave them in the image as a reminder that technology is everywhere!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- This week gets kicked off with a wonderful post in The Jesh Studio, which enjoys autumn and brings us a wonderful slope!
- Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, India, is a wonderful location, and Smruti captured it beautifully in F2.8_iso100; go check it out!
- Jackie shares a magnificent location in Ireland in her post in Junkboat Travels, which very spot my wife and I happened to visit this year during our vacation!
- Maria takes us to the wonderful Faroe Islands in her post in Kamerapromenader; great photo and wonderful location!
- TiongHan is accurate that it is difficult to find slopes in the flat lands of the Netherlands; nevertheless his photos in TiongHan’s Blog are stunning!
- Tatiana brings us something that surely could only happen in Vegas in her post in Vegas Great Attractions; it looks like a great warm place for a party and some ski slope fun!
- Jase shares the sense of footprints in the snow in a wonderful post in Proscenium; you’ve got to check this out!
- Maria finds some truly interesting places in her blog Sagittarius Viking; I can imagine that the area is amazing to explore!
- Cath captures the slope of the land in a great post in Cath’s Camera; which one of those images is your favorite?
- The south of France has some stunning villages, such as Saint Cirq Lapopie near the town of Cahors, featured in theOnlyD800intheHameau! Stunning photo!
- Irene has us visiting Indiana Dunes National in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; definitely a fantastic area to enjoy!
- Nicole catches a slope of a different kind, as surf’s up in her amazing photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; looks like a fantastic day!
- Bren has a gorgeous waterfall coming down the slope near Loch Leven in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; great location!
- David has another amazing photo in his post in David M’s Photoblog: the mist across Colpoy’s Bay is just stunning!
- Shelley proves that cats can be real taskmasters in a fantastic post in Quaint Revival; one cannot help but appreciate those cats!
- Eivor and Pearl love the gentle hills during their stroll in whippetwisdom; what gorgeous images! Xenia also has a wonderful post in Tranature that brings us to the wonderful slopes of farms!
- Diane not only brings us an amazing slope her post in pensivity101, but we also get to see robot mowers performing a ballet!
- Shakespeare has found a new home in the Underground in Debbie’s wonderful post in Travel with Intent; a really cool idea!
- The ski slope looks like a great place to be in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, as we can clearly see!
- Marie takes us to the slopes of Zermatt, where we get to see dawn on Christmas morning in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; gorgeous photo!
- Eric shows us some of the beautiful sloping trails in Eden Prairie, MN< in From the Lens; looks like a great place to go hiking!
- Teressa brings us some math for good measure of the slope images in her post in Another LQQK; Neumann Ranch looks like a great place to visit!
- Sandy shares a stunning image of a rocky slope in her post in Out of my Write Mind; the monochrome really makes it effective!
- Cee features some beautiful images of slopes in Oregon in Cee’s Photo Challenges; each looks amazing in its own way!
- Skye is shown of in the most gorgeous manner in Land of Images, as the rustic beauties are simply amazing!
- Nandini shares a great set of slope-themed haikus and great photos in her post in queennandini; awesome rainbows too!
- Russell has a fantastic image in Beautiful Photographs, as the horses get to amble along the slopes.
- Amy shows us how she edited her photo of the Fontana dell’Acqua Paolo in a great post in Photography Journal Blog; you’ll enjoy the process!
- After last week’s snow, we get a lovely fountain in a pond down the slope in a great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; love this post!
- Woolly put together a wonderfully appropriate post for this time of year in Woolly Muses: seeing the beauty of the slopes and remembering what took place there in World War I.
- The slopes of the hills along the shores of the Danube make a wonderful location for vineyards in Musin’ with Susan! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; see which image catches your eye!
- Chris explores the natural slopes in architecture in a great post in What’s (in) the Picture? The cross-section of architecture and Nature make an interesting image!
- In another lovely post in A Day in the Life, we get to enjoy a wonderful variety of slopes; great photos!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
I like this photo, so much texture in it.
Thank you!