Welcome to week 188 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After some rather Fantastic posts by all of you, I think it’s time to get our feet back on solid ground and imagine something that I think all of us can agree on: Peace! Some days this might feel like an abstract concept, but as we approach the holiday season, I think it’s a good idea to consider what this might look like to all of us around the globe…
The challenge I bring to you is to share posts that evoke the sense of peace for you, in whatever form that might take. I expect that many among us have an idea of how we see peace, so I look forward to all of us sharing what that might be like. Who knows? We may bring just a bit more peace to this planet!
Looking forward to all of your ideas!
Here’s a note of inspiration to the world…
The Museum of the City of Liverpool stands imposingly along the Mersey, where it projects this powerful message to the world! I think John Lennon would approve, if he were alive.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Peace be with you during your journey of exploration!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
21 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Peace”
A perfect photo for this challenge!
Awesome architecture! Gr Stef
Excellent take. https://amaltaas.wordpress.com/2019/11/26/tuesday-photo-challenge-peace
Great post 🙂
What a great challenge again Frank…
OK Frank, fooled around with Photoshop for the first time and managed to mask out the background…
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/11/26/tuesday-photo-challenge-peace/
That’s a stunning building and stunning photo. ☮️
A beautiful theme and gorgeous image for this week Frank! Our contribution for this lovely challenge is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/11/26/haibun-into-peace/
Yes, John Lennon would approve, and so do I. An apropos theme for the season, Frank!
Wow, what a building!
And I love the prompt, besides, for all the many ways it can reach each of us …
Here’s my contribution:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/11/26/a-piece-of-peace/
Na’ama