Welcome to week 188 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After some rather Fantastic posts by all of you, I think it’s time to get our feet back on solid ground and imagine something that I think all of us can agree on: Peace! Some days this might feel like an abstract concept, but as we approach the holiday season, I think it’s a good idea to consider what this might look like to all of us around the globe…

The challenge I bring to you is to share posts that evoke the sense of peace for you, in whatever form that might take. I expect that many among us have an idea of how we see peace, so I look forward to all of us sharing what that might be like. Who knows? We may bring just a bit more peace to this planet!

Looking forward to all of your ideas!

Here’s a note of inspiration to the world…

Imagine Peace

The Museum of the City of Liverpool stands imposingly along the Mersey, where it projects this powerful message to the world! I think John Lennon would approve, if he were alive.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Peace be with you during your journey of exploration!

