Welcome to week 189 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you all for the incredible amount of Peace that flowed throughout last week’s posts! This week, I’ve selected another theme that has been inspired by one of the images I captured in Liverpool just over a month ago. While doing some additional editing, I played around with one of the night-time shots to get it to speak a bit more. This led to an image with a rather warm Glow, which is pushed very much by the wonderful street lighting they have around the Albert Docks.
I think that the interesting part of this challenge will be your choice of direction with the theme of Glow…will you opt for the glow of an ember, a firefly, or the glowing praise that is heaped on a great performance? There are many choices, so feel free to push the boundaries and shoot for that glowing review!
This is definitely one theme that has me curious to see what you might create!! Have fun and go wild!
Here’s the image that inspired the theme…
The Albert Docks are a lovely area to explore during the evening hours with great restaurants and entertainment. A couple of notes about the creation of this image, as it’s a bit non-standard for me; the shot was captured on an iPhone 11 Pro Max using the NeuralCam app. This app is great for night photography, such as this. I then processed the image using Aurora HDR and used a toned down Misty Landscape preset (at 59%), which also added a bit of grain to the clouds. I cleaned that image up in PhotoShop with a bit of sharpening, a little soft light overlay and popped the contrast somewhat. I cropped it to adjust the aspect ratio to get this result.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
May your creative energy glow and light the path to a wonderful image!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
13 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Glow”
