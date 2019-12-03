Welcome to week 189 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you all for the incredible amount of Peace that flowed throughout last week’s posts! This week, I’ve selected another theme that has been inspired by one of the images I captured in Liverpool just over a month ago. While doing some additional editing, I played around with one of the night-time shots to get it to speak a bit more. This led to an image with a rather warm Glow, which is pushed very much by the wonderful street lighting they have around the Albert Docks.

I think that the interesting part of this challenge will be your choice of direction with the theme of Glow…will you opt for the glow of an ember, a firefly, or the glowing praise that is heaped on a great performance? There are many choices, so feel free to push the boundaries and shoot for that glowing review!

This is definitely one theme that has me curious to see what you might create!! Have fun and go wild!

Here’s the image that inspired the theme…

Olden Times Glow…

The Albert Docks are a lovely area to explore during the evening hours with great restaurants and entertainment. A couple of notes about the creation of this image, as it’s a bit non-standard for me; the shot was captured on an iPhone 11 Pro Max using the NeuralCam app. This app is great for night photography, such as this. I then processed the image using Aurora HDR and used a toned down Misty Landscape preset (at 59%), which also added a bit of grain to the clouds. I cleaned that image up in PhotoShop with a bit of sharpening, a little soft light overlay and popped the contrast somewhat. I cropped it to adjust the aspect ratio to get this result.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

May your creative energy glow and light the path to a wonderful image!

