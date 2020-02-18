Welcome to week 200 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

As this is a pretty momentous number of times to have this challenge… why not make Number the theme for this week? There are many options for using Number in your photography from a simple count to deep numerology… It’s entirely up to you and your creative brain to decide on the approach!

I look forward to the innumerable ways you can approach this theme!

Here are some numbers…

Strong Numbers

As you might expect, I took this shot at the Liverpool FC fan store in a shopping mall in the great city of Liverpool; some of my favorite numbers are on display here, so I found myself drawn to one of them and made a purchase. Do you want to guess, which number it is?

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t be just a number, as you come up with your number one and two, etc. shots!

