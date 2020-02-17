Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 199

Welcome to the 199th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
What an amazing set of action shots! You managed to take the word action and interpret it in various directions, which I really appreciate! I very much enjoyed going through each and every one of your posts and reading your narratives and looking at your photos. Thank you for all of your creative efforts!
Here’s a bit of action, frozen in times…
In this image, that I shot as part of a series of decorative prints for a music school, the action of the metronome is frozen… in multiple locations. Using a bit of rudimentary math, I set up a repeating flash to catch the movement and freeze it at various times. It was one of those fun shots to set up, as it’s not something that one does every day!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Kammie kicks things off this week with some great action in her post in Nut House Central; the spider video is just amazing!
- We get some rather high flying action in theOnlyD800intheHameau, as we see the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates in action!
- Jackie captures some stunning action in her post in JunkBoat Travels, as the birds are coming back to settle in for the night.
- Nicole catches the penguins at a wonderful time of action in her photo in Un Photo,Une Poeme; feeding time is probably the penguins favorite time too!
- Cee shares some gorgeous photos in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges, as she has birds in action.
- Bren has a fantastic photo of the waves crashing on the shore in her post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; also check out the slide show, as it gives a wonderful perspective of how the waves break up on the shore!
- Diane shares some wonderful action photos of Maggie in her post in pensivity101. At the age of 15, some of the speed may be lacking, but her heart is still there!
- Elizabatz brings us a view of the speed of a particular dog on a beach in Wales in Albatz Travel Adventures; the dog looks extremely fast!
- Tatiana shares some of the action in Vegas in her post in Vegas Great Attractions, where the free entertainment can definitely be very entertaining!
- Na’ama takes on the concept of active trust in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the action can definitely raise one’s heart rate!
- In another interesting post in the Jesh Studio, we get to experience the ighs and lows of family drama and the action of getting to the gelato shop!
- Julie caught up with some interesting action in Paris, as we see in her post in Julie Does Stuff; lots of activity there!
- Alice captures some balancing action in her photo in the59Club; balance can look easy or have a lot of action!
- Brian captures plenty of action in and around the bird baths in his post in Bushboy’s World; even some flying like an eagle!
- In a wonderful post in Don’t Hold Your Breath we get to enjoy a preening Shikra; this is a small raptor with a rather light touch!
- The sand dunes of Ilocos are definitely a place for action, which we get to enjoy in a great post in My Camera and I…; sliding down the dunes looks like fun!
- Rupali captured the most delicate of action in mazeepuran, as the butterfly exerts the gentlest of actions!
- Viveka really pulled out all the stops in her action photos in myguiltypleasures; I particularly like the young lad flying through the air!
- Sarah has a rather intriguing photo in By Sarah, as the action can best be described as bending over backwards! Looks painful!
- David shares some incredible photos in his post in David M’s Photoblog; I’m blown away by the shot of the nestlings yelling for food!
- Xenia really pegs the pied wagtail for what it is: very active, as can be seen in her post in Tranature. Of course, when we look at Xenia’s post in her wonderful blog, whippetwisdom, we see what we expect from a whippet: action!!
- Radhika has some wonderful action photos in her post in radhikasreflection! I always wonder how many of those mortarboard hats find their owner again!
- As we can see in sgeoil, there’s something special about the simple action of a human walking with their dog…
- Sandy brings the river’s perpetual flow to the foreground in her post in Out of my Write Mind; there’s something eternal about that, as the river’s water eventually makes its way back toward the mountains and retraces its journey!
- Maria has some fantastic action shots in her post in Kamerapromenader; the little bird in the second photo is really eye-catching!
- Nandini has another wonderful set of haikus in her post in queennandini; several of them really caught me by surprise!
- In an excellent post in Kanlaon, we find out that it doesn’t take a Nikon Coolpix to take cool photos! The Coolpix might have expired, but the photos keep coming!
- It’s hard to ignore the look of joy on the dog’s face, as they bound through the snow in a great shot in Up North!
- Amy shares with us how she worked her magic on action photos taken with her iPhone in her post in Photography Journal Blog; go check this out, as there’s a lot that can be done with our smartphones!
- Deb shares a fantastic shot in her post in Twenty Four; the timing on taking the shot is just spot on!
- TiongHan has a wonderful approach to the theme in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; the action here is that of a sale on all sorts of goods!
- Woolly has some truly amazing actions shots in his post in WoollyMuses; the kitesurfing was cool, as is the bicycle race; however, the surfing is just stunning!
- I very much appreciate this week’s entry in the wonderful blog, One Letter Up – diary 2.0, as we talk about an action that I enjoy: guitar action! Go check it out!
- Chris has plenty of action in his photo in What’s (in) the Picture, and I’m sure the dogs appreciated it! In a second contribution in What’s (in) the Picture, Chris brings us the all important action of ‘fetch’!
- I very much enjoy the photo that we get to see in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, as it captures the action perfectly. It’s pretty gnarly!
- Susan caught some of my favorite action in Musin’ with Susan: two dogs playing like that is just awesome! For more great photos, go check out the week in review in Musin’ with Susan; that sleeping seal is just too cute for words!
- Ken showcases a wonderful surfing shot in his post in Pictures without Film, although I wonder how cold that surfer is…
- Hammad shares a type of action that I enjoy observing as well, in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais: the clouds are filled with action!
- Jez brings out the best kind of flying fur in his post in Photos by Jez; those dogs are having the kind of fun that is wonderful for them!
- There’s a certain juxtaposition of speed of action in the wonderful photo in Land of Images; the dunes might be moving, but their pace is not quite that of the seagull…
- Aletta’s post in her blog nowathome highlights several types of action; I have to admit that going down a water slide is my kind of action!
- Hannah caught the action of the seagull just at the right moment in her post in Zebra’s Child; great shot!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
