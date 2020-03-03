Welcome to week 201 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You really went Yard with last week’s theme (the round up will be posted later today). As this took me back to a moment in Scotland, it detoured me to a moment in Inverness, filled with unexpected American exports that led me to the theme of Junk! Junk food to be precise in this instance, as you can see in the photo below. Of course, Junk can be used in many ways from one person’s garbage to another one’s art or treasure! Your challenge is to find some Junk that speaks to you and share it with all of us!

I hope that you can have a lot of fun with this theme, and can’t wait to see the best junk yet!

Here’s the storefront window that inspired me…

Junk Food Galore!

Walking around in Inverness and enjoying the local scenery, this store caught me by surprise and elicited some laughter from me! Of course, I had to capture this moment and preserve some of our (not so) finest exports. Part of the fun here was that at that time Twinkies were not on the shelves in stores in the USA; there was a hiatus in their availability from November 21, 2012 until July 15, 2013 due to bankruptcy proceedings.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t just throw out that junk, but capture it this week!!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...