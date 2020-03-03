Welcome to week 201 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You really went Yard with last week’s theme (the round up will be posted later today). As this took me back to a moment in Scotland, it detoured me to a moment in Inverness, filled with unexpected American exports that led me to the theme of Junk!Junk food to be precise in this instance, as you can see in the photo below. Of course, Junk can be used in many ways from one person’s garbage to another one’s art or treasure! Your challenge is to find some Junk that speaks to you and share it with all of us!
I hope that you can have a lot of fun with this theme, and can’t wait to see the best junk yet!
Here’s the storefront window that inspired me…
Walking around in Inverness and enjoying the local scenery, this store caught me by surprise and elicited some laughter from me! Of course, I had to capture this moment and preserve some of our (not so) finest exports. Part of the fun here was that at that time Twinkies were not on the shelves in stores in the USA; there was a hiatus in their availability from November 21, 2012 until July 15, 2013 due to bankruptcy proceedings.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t just throw out that junk, but capture it this week!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Junk”
The display is definitely eye-catching
I can’t remember the last time I saw a box of Twinkies.
Great post 😁
Here’s my junk!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2020/03/junk.html