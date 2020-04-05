Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 205

Welcome to the 205th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
My apologies for the late posting of this round up; I’m finally coming up for air amidst all the business goings-on that are flowing forth from this pandemic of ours. I hope that you and yours are doing well during this testing time.
Your response to the theme of Connect was amazing and your interpretations ranged widely; some made me laugh out loud and others tugged at my heart strings. They were all a pleasure to read, for which I thank all of you! Thank you for the effort and work you put into each one of your posts.
As people, we do connect…
High up on the North Tower of the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, I found this engraved lock. At 68m (223ft), the North Tower provides a great view, but it’s the smaller of the 2 towers, as the South Tower reaches up 136m (446ft). The South Tower is not open to visitors, which did not diminish my enjoyment of this view!
- Sarah connects us to both the past and our childhood with some wonderful photos in her post in By Sarah; great start to this round up!
- Nicole shares a gorgeous photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme that connects us to the music on the street!
- Kammie connects on several levels in her post in Nuthouse Central, whether it be through kids’ art or play or the garden! Awesome post!
- Michelle features some rather impressive connections in Take a Walk…and Discover, which have become everyday in our automotive life!
- Emily shares a rather human connection in Zombie Flamingoes, which definitely connected to my funny bone!
- Alice brings us to a very interesting bridge across the Erie Canal in her post in the 59 Club; it should be interesting to see that bridge raised!
- Khürt connects us to Spring’s hope with a gorgeous photo in Island in the Net; great to see this post!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom brings us the strong connection between Pearl and Eivor (and Xenia), and to the landscape they so much enjoy! In a second post in Tranature, we get to enjoy both the lovely daffodils and a great haibun!
- Jackie’s photo in JunkBoat Travels is simply lovely, in the way she captured the moth and the connecting links!
- Ken takes us across still waters with a marvelous photo in Pictures without Film; definitely a strong connection!
- The connection between Edinburgh and the Kingdom of Fife is beautifully pictured in theOnlyD800intheHameau; amazing view!
- Diane made all the right connections to solve the jigsaw puzzles that we get to see in pensivity101; puzzles are a hot commodity at this time!
- Donna shares some very uplifting photos of chalk art in Wind Kisses; those are both great art and messages!
- Teresa put together a wonderful blog post in My Camera and I… that you simply have to experience!!
- Na’ama establishes the most important connection in Na’ama Yehuda both through photo and stunning poem: the human connection!
- In a rather lovely post in The Jesh Studio, we get to experience connections on various levels with wonderful photos!
- Nandini makes some great connections in her post in queennandini; she also recalls some classic connections!
- What a wonderful post in Don’t Hold Your Breath! It’s awesome to remind us to be grateful for some of the things that we get to enjoy during this pandemic, such as family and reduced pollution!
- The ferry connects us in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery as we are heading toward Sicily with an amazing landscape ahead!
- Brian collected some classic connectors in his post in Bushboy’s World; and I have to say that the Youngbloods have a great message to overcome the distance!
- Ann-Christine shows us that connections don’t always have to span a chasm in her post in To see a world in a grain of sand…! Those alley ways are awesome!
- David’s photos in his post in David M’s Photoblog are just stunning! The color and whiteness of the pelicans jumps off the screen!
- The connections made in a lovely post in A Day in the Life are simply touching in so many ways! The photos pull us into those connections!
- Sandy really has a gift for words, as we can see in her post in Out of my Write Mind; check those skywalks and read the words…
- Debbie provides us with a set of connections through windows in an interesting post in Travel with Intent; it is cool to see the framing in her photos and how it makes each photo unique!
- Chris creates a wonderful connection through his photo in What’s (in) the Picture?; those reflections tell a tale!
- Viveka examines the way in which we connect in her post in myguiltypleasures; it makes me wonder, if we really connect?
- Deb brings us another great animal photo in her post in Twenty Four; I feel the connection between and with those turtles!
- Hannah establishes a clear connection with her subject in her great photo in Zebra’s Child; I’m sure you will feel it too!
- A stunning photo in Land of Images brings out the clear connection between the bench and its partner…
- Marianne shares some great connections in her post in Kanlaon; they show the importance of these connections as well!
- Amy features a connection that one hopes not to have to make in her wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog; as I was an EMT for 6 or so years, I can definitely agree with her!
- Radhika definitely connects us to our stomachs in the first photo in her post in radhikasreflections! She also shares some lower calorie options!
- Teressa shares part of her story through beads in Another LQQk, as each of them is part of the story; wonderful post!
- Maria encourages us to connect with Nature in her post in Kamerapromenader; with those gorgeous photos, how can we refuse?
- A quarantine party is featured this week in Musin’ with Susan! Done the right way, of course! Virtual, as Susan and her friends connect over the internet! Also, go check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan, but beware of double vision! Great photos!
- Woolly makes some amazing connection with the animals in his photos in his post in WoollyMuses! The photo of Limpy definitely tugged at my heartstrings!
- With a lovely photo in a great post in One letter up ~ diary 2.0, we see how different plants/trees connect with one another. Great shot!
- Tatiana finds some strong connections in her post in Vegas Great Attractions, as the big wheel is held together! Great photos. Tatiana also share a great composite image in her post in Giftsmart; the interpretation of Eyes Wide Shut is fantastic!
