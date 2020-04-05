Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 205

Welcome to the 205th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

My apologies for the late posting of this round up; I’m finally coming up for air amidst all the business goings-on that are flowing forth from this pandemic of ours. I hope that you and yours are doing well during this testing time.

Your response to the theme of Connect was amazing and your interpretations ranged widely; some made me laugh out loud and others tugged at my heart strings. They were all a pleasure to read, for which I thank all of you! Thank you for the effort and work you put into each one of your posts.

As people, we do connect…

Eternal Connections

High up on the North Tower of the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, I found this engraved lock. At 68m (223ft), the North Tower provides a great view, but it’s the smaller of the 2 towers, as the South Tower reaches up 136m (446ft). The South Tower is not open to visitors, which did not diminish my enjoyment of this view!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...