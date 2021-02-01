Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 212

Welcome to the 212th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Love flowed throughout all of your entries for this week’s theme and I have to say that I loved it!! It was impossible to not feel the love that exists all around the world and in each of your hearts! Thank you for sharing generously.
Once we let love rule, we can…
During my visit to Liverpool I saw this view of the Museum of Liverpool and was struck by the deep and resounding importance of these 2 words from the great poet John Lennon. If we unleash the power of love, we can imagine, and achieve, peace.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Teressa started off this week’s responses with a capture in Another LQQk that is absolutely perfect for the theme; and it’s iconic!
- Diane strikes at the heart of love for many of us in her post in pensivity101; I’m confident that I’m not the only one who relates to the love that we feel for our furry family members!
- The contributions in Don’t Hold Your Breath are always amazing, and I really enjoyed the trip to Strawberry Fields; in this case, all was real!
- Kammie’s captures in her post in Nut House Central are fantastic, but it’s the last photo in this post that really caught my eye!
- Indira shares some of what she loves in her post in Sharing Thoughts, each of which thoughts has great meaning; lovely!
- I really love the entry in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, as the Beatles are even asking for some Help!
- Xenia shares the love of her whippets in a lovely post in Whippetwisdom, which is not at a loss for words! In a second post in Whippetwisdom, Eivor and Pearl are enjoying the snow as part of their playground!
- Another wonderful post comes to us from A Day in the Life, where some of the things she loves are shared; although I don’t think we get the iced latte!
- Sandy does share a feast for our eyes in her post in Out of my Write Mind, as we get to enjoy the love that unfolds in Nature.
- Teresa shares her love for the wonderful city of Prague in her post in My Camera & I, with a lovely look at love!
- Ken shares his love for serendipity in Pictures without Film, as timing and love find a way to the top in a fantastic photo!
- Nicole brings us the romance of young, star-crossed lovers in an amazing post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; the great photo and the story are all about love!
- Susan unleashed her creativity in bringing us love that’s in the air in her post in Musin’ with Susan; love the technique used for this great image! Also, go check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan for more great photos and beware of the belly of the beast!
- Amy shares her process in creating really cool images transferred onto wood in her post in Photography Journal Blog; this kind of experimentation is what leads to great art and wonderful results, as we can see here.
- Debbie takes us toward a dreary day in St. Albans in her post in Travel with Intent; the treatment of the photo is simply stunning!
- There is much wisdom in the wonderful post in Sgeoil, as the lowly dandelions deserve our love!
- Cee brings us the song that gave us this week’s theme in her magnificent post in Cee’s Photo Challenges! And that Yellow Submarine is amazing!
- David takes us on a Beatles tour with his Blackbird-themed post in David M’s Photoblog, which shows us the great variety of these birds in beautiful photographs!
- Another wonderful post was shared in Our Other Blog: Two Sisters and Two Points of View; the yellow submarine popped into view right away with love, and the Tardis just made it complete for me!
Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!