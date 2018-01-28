A Thought for Sunday

After being back from my work trip to Dublin, it’s been pretty good week of catching up on work and making excellent progress in a number of areas. So this Sunday will be dedicated to catching up on home things: a bit of organization, picking things up, guitar practice and maybe even a haircut!
It’s good to catch up on things, but also relax a bit, so that I can start the week strong, fully recharged. Having started working out again since the beginning of the year, I feel more energetic and have started losing some of the weight that i accumulated last year after tearing my hamstring. Off to a good start!
The Dublin trip provided some opportunity for photography…
Malahide castle is a wonderful castle, parts of which date back to the 12th century. I had the opportunity to tour it and learn a bit about its history, which is fascinating. This graveyard is next to the remaining outer walls of the church that was part of the complex.
Have a wonderful day!
This post was inspired by the Daily Post Prompt of Inkling.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
4 thoughts on “A Thought for Sunday”
if you look closely….looks like streams of light are shooting down to the gravestone….love it!!!
Thank you!
Wow! Sucha beautiful capture! Love everything about it!
Thank you very kindly!