Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 93

Welcome to the 93rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It may be old news, but this was another wonderful week of posts on this theme!

The line up of contributions this week varied tremendously in subject matter, while being consistent in a high level of creativity and quality. Seeing a wonderfully captured old man, a 3,500 year old tree, ancient cat, old buildings and much more! Your entries were magnificent and a pleasure for me to read!

Please let all the authors know how much you appreciate their work!

And something else that is on the old side….

During our vacation in Scotland in 2013, my wife and I just happened upon the wonderful town of Elgin, where I sensed that there was something interesting to see; we were not disappointed, as the magnificent remains of the Elgin Cathedral drew us in. Walking around on the grounds, you can feel the connection to what made this location special in a spiritual sense.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

