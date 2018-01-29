Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 93

Welcome to the 93rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It may be old news, but this was another wonderful week of posts on this theme!
The line up of contributions this week varied tremendously in subject matter, while being consistent in a high level of creativity and quality. Seeing a wonderfully captured old man, a 3,500 year old tree, ancient cat, old buildings and much more! Your entries were magnificent and a pleasure for me to read!
Please let all the authors know how much you appreciate their work!
And something else that is on the old side….
During our vacation in Scotland in 2013, my wife and I just happened upon the wonderful town of Elgin, where I sensed that there was something interesting to see; we were not disappointed, as the magnificent remains of the Elgin Cathedral drew us in. Walking around on the grounds, you can feel the connection to what made this location special in a spiritual sense.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah shares photographs and the story of a banyan tree in Hawaii that dates back to 1870; it’s a sight to behold!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme tells the tale of a medieval clock in Salisbury, which is a stunning piece of time keeping!
- In her post in VickiMD87, Vicki tells the story of Mystic Waters, the ferrie that runs between the village of Baltimore and Sherkin Island.
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny brings us to some interesting locations and finds great old items!
- This week, pensivity101 tells the tale of one of her previous residences that was built in 1847 and had many interesting features!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post, we get to see an ancient Lykian rock grave, which goes well back before we started counting years forward!
- This week’s response by Land of Images brings us old King’s Hall of Trinity College in Cambridge. Dating back to MCCCXXXVI!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau, takes us back to World War I with a French helmet that is a classic!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom has us remembering the mountains, truly ancient in their grandeur as they stand above the landscape!
- This week iballrtw has a truly phenomenal contribution with Hathsepsut’s Myrrh tree that she brought back from ancient Punt about 3500 years ago!
- In Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to meet an old man, who is photographed beautifully and just radiates the wisdom that comes with age!
- Ladyleemanila‘s contribution this weeks has a great variety of old objects and a song that I really like (yes, I’m old 🙂 )
- Ed’s entry in his cool blog In My Mind’s Eye, focuses on a couple of old items that give me the feel of the Middle Ages!
- In this week’s entry from PtitNFit, we not only get to see some wonderful old items, but also a great poem by Nikita Gill!
- In Bedlam & Daisies, we are treated to a fantastic post featuring trains in the snow, with some rather old boxcars!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie lets go of the old, while nurturing the every-renewing self in mind, body and soul!
- Musin’ with Susan shares a treasured possession with us, which connects her family across a number of generations!
- Mara’s post in Mara’s Artistry combines two of her loves: art and pets; the pet, in this case, is rather ancient!
- This week, Photo Roberts Blog brings us some fantastic images exploring the beautiful lines of old cars!
- When she goes Out an’ About, Miriam sauntered through old Chiltern to create a beautiful reportage of this town, with a spirit as old as the land that it stands on!
- Khürt puts his best foot forward in Island in the Net with a fantastic photo that has the appearance of being from another age!
- Ron provided a wonderful photo of an old standard in many a landscape in Progressing into Solitude; you’ll want to check it out.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
