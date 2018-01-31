Variation on the Lock Theme

Spinning through time and space
The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Variations on a Theme.
Another opportunity for me to share some vacation shots, as there was a particular variation on the theme of lock. Boat lock, that is.
The Falkirk Wheel is a one of a kind solution to boats having to traverse a large number of locks due to the different elevation levels in canals. The canals in question are the Forth and Clyde canal and the Union canal.
As you can see, the wheel is a rotating boat lift, which raises the boats 24m. This elegant and simple design first opened in 2002 to transport boats and re-establish the connection between the canals for the first time since the 1930s.
Views of the Falkirk Wheel
The wheel is always perfectly balanced, as Archimedes’ principle is used rather effectively; the contents of each the water-filled caissons is always in balance, as the weight of the boat displaces an amount of water equal to that weight to create the buoyant force keeping it afloat.
If you look carefully, you may notice the name of one of the boats: Archimedes.
The town of Falkirk is fairly close to Edinburgh, with which it is connected by the Union canal. It is also close to the Antonine Wall, which is within walking distance of the wheel.
Hope you enjoy your day!
Author: jansenphoto
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
7 thoughts on “Variation on the Lock Theme”
Thank you for showing the Falkirk Wheelin use! Standing still when we visited some years ago – but still impressive. We visited The Kelpies the same day.
I missed the Kelpies when I was there. They look stunning!
Oh – they are. I want to go back and see them at night as well.
that would be stunning!
We would have LOVED to go on this when we had the boat. Our last trip involved 97 locks in 8 days. It was great fun and I slept like a log!!
97 locks….that’s a ton!
It was awesome. The Hatton flight has 21 locks and we did it in three and a half hours. When we decided to sell the boat, we were determined to enjoy the canals on the trip. It was a wonderful trip (documented in my blog under Final Trip over about 9 or 10 posts).