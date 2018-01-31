Variation on the Lock Theme

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Variations on a Theme.

Another opportunity for me to share some vacation shots, as there was a particular variation on the theme of lock. Boat lock, that is.

The Falkirk Wheel is a one of a kind solution to boats having to traverse a large number of locks due to the different elevation levels in canals. The canals in question are the Forth and Clyde canal and the Union canal.

As you can see, the wheel is a rotating boat lift, which raises the boats 24m. This elegant and simple design first opened in 2002 to transport boats and re-establish the connection between the canals for the first time since the 1930s.

Views of the Falkirk Wheel

The wheel is always perfectly balanced, as Archimedes’ principle is used rather effectively; the contents of each the water-filled caissons is always in balance, as the weight of the boat displaces an amount of water equal to that weight to create the buoyant force keeping it afloat.

If you look carefully, you may notice the name of one of the boats: Archimedes.

The town of Falkirk is fairly close to Edinburgh, with which it is connected by the Union canal. It is also close to the Antonine Wall, which is within walking distance of the wheel.

Hope you enjoy your day!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...