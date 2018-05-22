Welcome to Week 110 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. This week’s theme is something different again!

You produced a wonderful set of posts for the past week’s theme of Shine! Your creativity shone through your posts and made them a lot of fun to read and appreciate. So I decided to give a completely different element to this week’s theme and select a topic that allows you to go in many directions: Ring!

Of course, a ring can be the one that binds them all, or the sound from a telephone, or have a familiar ring! Your tasks is to put your creative vision on the theme and come up with something interesting…

I can’t wait to see what you might create!

This is one version of a ring, as it stands in a circle with a ring of stones…

The Lochbuie stone circle is a location that is filled with the power of the ancients, which permeates the entire site; there are several locations in this site that produce a palpable amount of energy that one can feel coursing through your body… To say that there’s ancient mystery in this location is an understatement!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

