Friday Mystery Location – 2019 #025

Here comes the twenty-fifth mystery location post of this year….
Last week’s offering was correctly identified as the Cliffs of Moher! Well done! For this week, I’m offering you an old travel snap that goes back a ways to 2002… It was interesting to see how much digital photography has progressed since then!
There’s plenty of water here!
As this is a rather easy one to identify, I’m curious to see what else you can tell me about this image…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
13 thoughts on “Friday Mystery Location – 2019 #025”
Amsterdam?
Correct…now for the bonus, which canal in Amsterdam?
Is it Prinsengracht?
You’re very close; it’s actually on canal over from the Prinsengracht: the Singelgracht. One of the giveaways is that the Singelgracht meanders quite a bit.
Ok, the main reason I know where it is is because I like going to Vondelpark when I visit
agree, looks like amsterdam. if it’s where i think there us a park on the right
That’s the Hard Rock Cafe, Amsterdam, on the left!
Good eye!!
Amsterdam Singelgracht here is the Wiki 🙂 https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singelgracht
You know Amsterdam!
First time I do know the mystery place! 😀
🙂