Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 153

Welcome to the 153rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This was a week of Rocking entries! There were lots of great photos of rocks of all sizes, ranging from entire canyons to the smallest pebbles. Then there were some very creative entries that rocked in other ways! All together, your posts were a delight to read!
Thank you all for the great posts that you put together and the fun you created!
One of your posts made me think of this shot…
Skye is truly one of my favorite locations to photograph, as its landscapes are beyond stunning! The Quiraing range is full of amazing vistas, which will change in front of your eyes as the clouds paint the landscape…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- My apologies to Sarah, who is the first, as the title of the challenge didn’t get updated, which caused her to come up with two great entries! Her first post in By Sarah takes us back to the olden days! In a second post in By Sarah, we get to see the remarkable rocks of Kangaroo Island and learn about orange lichen!
- Ken shares a truly remarkable rock face in his post in Pictures without Film; that must have taken some true artistry!
- Nicole brings us fantastic rock face in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, which can be found in Mullion Cove!
- Shelley is rocking out in her post in Quaint Revival; the reason is Spring, which is rocking her world!
- It certainly looks a bit chilly in a great photo in the post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery; the rock won’t mind!
- This week’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs takes us to a great looking beach! And also brings some interesting color…
- Yinglan brings us some more amazing Nature in her post in This is Another Story; amazing rocks!
- In another wonderful post in pensivity101 we get to experience some memories, including a rather special one from the slate mine!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s contribution for this week, we get to visit the Mawsmai Caves, which are truly amazing!!
- Na’ama’s poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda brings us to Opus, who has made it quite a ways up the rock face!
- In Minding my P’s with Q, we learn a rocking technique to keep those pesky chipmunks away from the plants!
- Xenia brings us another great post in WhippetWisdom, as her haibun describes her rock eloquently!
- In a beautiful photo in Fleeting Muse, we get a different view of Half Dome in Yosemite.
- Maria shares her love for pebbles on the beach in her blog KameraPromenader with a spectacular photo!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie shares us a fantastic set of rock photos! They are not all what you might expect!
- Stella brings us a magnificent post in Giggles & Tales, lots of rocks, and she proves that you can stick a fork in them!
- In a very creative and inspiring post in For the Love of, we share the examination of a rock…is it special?
- Jase has a very interesting setting of photos in Proscenium; that alley might really contain something unusual!
- Another great post in Touring with Kids brings us rocks ranging in size from canyon on down!
- In Little White Pearls, we are treated to beautifully serene photos that feature Nature’s bounty.
- This week’s post in Heart2Heart declares that mothers rock! I agree 100%!
- In her post in ARHtistic License, Andrea takes us to the neighborhood ice cream parlor!
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography brings us a memorial wall in Sarajevo.
- Ann-Christine’s takes us to New Zealand in To See a World in a Grain of Sand where we get to admire the Moeraki boulders.
- One of my favorite photo locations is featured in Land of Images, where the Old Man of Storr resides!
- Sandy brings us some rock stars in her post in Out of My Write Mind, with some great photos and wonderful poetry!
- Alice brings us a great rock in the 59 Club, all the way in Berchtesgaden!
- Brian shares the fun of climbing Castle Rock in his post in Bushboy’s World; some amazing balancing rocks!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine has water swirling over the rocks in a great photo!
- In Life Amazing, we get a great variety of rocks, never leaving us just between a rock and a hard place!
- In another cool post in Another LQQK, Teressa has lots of rocks, including some fake ones…
- In a fantastic post in Being in Nature, Suzanne doesn’t just bring us amazing rocks, but tells us about the original inhabitants of Australia!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent is fantastic, exploring the rocks in Malta!
- Olga brings us stunning photos in her post in Stuff and what if…, looking back to the glaciers that deposited the rocks!
- Marie brings us to the Serengeti in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; the Kopjes are truly amazing!
- Woolly explores the rocks in his post in Woolly Muses; his humor shines through, as he mentions rocks that received significant interest…
- Alive and Trekking is a wonderful blog and the contribution about Split Apple Rock is awesome!
- In another lovely post in A Day in the Life we get to enjoy a nice relaxing spot by the water!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 features one of my favorite rock components: mica!
- In an awesome post in Photography Journal Blog, we learn about the Blue Grotto in Malta!
- Debbie has a truly interesting set of rocks in her post in Twenty Four; it’s a great location!
- Ulli’s post in Banactee features the island of Tenerife, which looks truly stunning! With great photos like that, I want to go explore Tenerife!
- Khürt takes us on a short hike in his post in Island in the Net; there were plenty of rocks along the hike!
- In another great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we get to see a donut that is tough to digest!
- Susan created a wonderful post in Musin’ with Susan about visiting Ayers Rock and dealing with flies…
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
Mine didn’t get included, and I think it was a fun one. I guess it was because the link title didn’t change from the week before. Here is a link https://musinwithsusan.com/2019/03/28/tuesday-photo-challenge-a-sacred-rock-and-flies-2/
Hi Susan,
sorry about that, as somehow I didn’t see your entry (I think you linked your post to By Sarah…).
Love the humor in your post…those flies must have been pesky 🙂 I will update the round up!
Hi Frank! I’m a little late – is it still ok to do a contribution? Here it is:
https://forgivingconnects.com/2019/03/25/happy-money-mondays-todays-topic-is-receiving-the-gifts-of-gratitude/
Sometimes what takes years to create in beauty can heal in an instant of time. Includes a great Kabir quote. 🙂
And if it’s too late, that’s fine! Been a busy week prepping for a coaching intensive I’m in. Have a wonderful week, Frank. Blessings to you and your wife. ~Debbie
Not a problem, Debbie! I will update the round up when I get back home tonight.
Have a wonderful day!
Frank
