Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 153

Welcome to the 153rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

This was a week of Rocking entries! There were lots of great photos of rocks of all sizes, ranging from entire canyons to the smallest pebbles. Then there were some very creative entries that rocked in other ways! All together, your posts were a delight to read!

Thank you all for the great posts that you put together and the fun you created!

One of your posts made me think of this shot…

Other-Worldly

Skye is truly one of my favorite locations to photograph, as its landscapes are beyond stunning! The Quiraing range is full of amazing vistas, which will change in front of your eyes as the clouds paint the landscape…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

