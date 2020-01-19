Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 194

Welcome to the 194th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’m slowly catching up here in Mumbai!
Not only did you put together a set of awesome posts on the Portal theme, but I was struck by the variety of your creative interpretations! There were a number of your posts that made me smile, many made me think and lots were inspiring!
Thank you for all the effort you put into your posts!!
Here’s are some portals…
This shot was taken, as we were leaving the Kala Ghoda Cafe, which is a great coffee house, wine bar, etc. The cafe has expanded its location on Rope Walk Lane, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, by taking over more of the building behind it. The front looks to be mostly take out with a couple of small tables; the second room is more of a dining room, and third room leads to a wine bar!
- Nicole starts things this week with her post in Un Photo,Une Poeme, which features a wonderful photo taken at Bolsover Castle.
- Kammie has a great collection of portals in Nut House Central, although one of them looks pretty threatening!
- Brian highlights one of those portals that I love to encounter in Bushboy’s World; there’s nothing like Nature!
- Bren created a fantastic image that she featured in this week’s entry from Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; it’s truly a portal to another universe!
- Another stunning photo in TiongHan’s Blog, as we get a perspective that truly makes one think!
- I have to say that Jackie’s entry in Junkboat Travels made me both smile and wonder…what will the future hold?
- Xenia, Eivor and Pearl are exploring portals in the Highlands with another great haibun in whippetwisdom; wonderful walk through along the paths! In her post in Tranature, Xenia brings us the heavenly portal…
- In another amazing post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we find the portal to the Emperor’s Tomb…shall any mortal enter?
- Not only is the photo in Chateaux des Fleurs fantastic, it just provides me with that sense of a location where you want to find yourself!
- Na’ama creates a sense of a future with possibilities in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; I welcome this very much!
- Tatiana created a fantastic image that she features in her post in Travelways; an Open Door to Dreams!
- Viveka brings us a fantastic set of portals in myguiltypleasures; I agree that these could be doors that leads us into the fairy tales of 1,001 Nights!
- Diane has Maggie leading the way in a wonderful post in pensivity101; creating a portal to go down paths in the woods!
- Maria shares a mystical location in the Burren in Ireland in her post in Kamerapromenader. That might just be a portal across time…
- Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine provides us with a magnificent view through a portal of trees…
- Ken might have found the location of our dreams in Pictures without Film, as we just have to cross it to our wishes…
- Ann-Christine takes us to the deep end in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…, as we enter the lower levels! Great shot!
- In the lovely blog, Kanlaon, we get treated to several amazing portals, each of which holds their own story.
- We come to an interesting question in theOnlyD800intheHameau, as the great photo makes us wonder what lies beyond…
- Sarah’s photo in her post in By Sarah leads me to believe that the particular portal might be opened by a Hobbit!
- I have to admit that I’m a big fan of street art and in My Camera and I… we get a great set of shots that feature it!
- Eric brings a wonderful photo in From the Lens, as we find ourselves in the ancient sewers of Cologne; made me chuckle to think what they might smell like 🙂
- Khürt brings us a portal with a certain amount of spookiness in his post in Island in the Net; great photo and post!
- In a wonderful post in A Day in the Life, we not only find a portal, but enter it and follow it all the way to the other side!
- In a rather cool post in Zombie Flamingoes, Emily finds us a portal what appears to be another dimension…
- Julie appears to be a giant in her post in Julie Does Stuff, as that portal might be a little small for most people!
- David finds us a portal from differing vantage points and seasons in another awesome post in David M’s Photoblog!
- With a great photo in Take a Walk and Discover, we find ourselves looking at a stunning portal!
- Robert features some stunning photos of rather interesting portals in his post in Photo Robert’s Blog!
- Sandy attempts to take us through space and time in her post in Out of my Write Mind; how do we get back?
- Karen finds a very interesting portal in her photo in her blog Underdown; looking forward to seeing more from Karen!
- Deb thinks that the photo in her post in Twenty Four captures a portal… I think it is a break in the space-time continuum!
- Amy’s post in Photography Journal Blog brings us to a portal both of knowledge and the past; wonderful post!
- The awesome post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery takes us back into antiquity, as we visit the Lion Gate of Mykene!
- I always love the tongue in cheek approach in Land of Images, as a Luminary portal is exposed…
- Susan brings us a rather interesting portal in her post in Musin’ with Susan; what lies behind that door? Also, take a look at Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan for another great set of images!
- Chris takes us to a historical location through the portal in What’s (in) the Picture? Slane Castle in Ireland is certainly one of those locations! In a second contribution in What’s (in) the Picture?, Chris brings us to Strandhill in County Sligo.
- A great post in Thief Images Blog understands my idea of excitement: looking up at the stars!
- Jez has a wonderful perspective in his shot in Jez Braithwaite; it gives a whole new appreciation of the structure!
- An inspiring post in sgeoil not only has a great shot, but also a wonderful poem that brings us a stunning portal!
- Teressa tells us to step through the gate and enjoy the tulips in another lovely post in Another LQQk; great post!
- Elizabatz collected a wonderful set of portal images during her travels, as we can see in Albatz Travel Adventures; which one is your favorite?
- A really interesting set of photos in Stuff and What If… give us a sense of a different type of portal; fantastic job!
- Nandinin put together an interesting set of portal haikus in queennandini, and some really cool images too!
- Hammad let’s us enjoy a great set of brightened portals in the Blog of Hammad Rais; the Dubai Garden Glow had to be amazing!
- Woolly takes us into the wardrobe with his photo in WoollyMuses; I wouldn’t be surprised to find a lion, or a witch!
